Ivory Coast vs DR Congo LIVE: Team news and updates as the Africa Cup of Nations host nation seek final place

Ivory Coast have had a thrilling route to the semi-finals of their home tournament and now face a clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo for a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations showpiece.

They snuck through the group stages with only one win in three and following a final group game loss to Equatorial Guniea they sacked their manager, with Emerse Fae taking interim charge.

A last-16 penalty shootout saw them defeat current champions Senegal before Oumar Diakite netted a 122nd-minute winner against Mali (before getting sent off) to send the hosts into the final four.

DR Congo, meanwhile, have grown into the tournament nicely. They drew all three of their group stage games before knocking out Egypt on penalties and beating Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals. Of the remaining teams, the Leopards are certainly dark horses to lift the trophy for the first time since 1974.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest Afcon odds and tips right here:

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo LIVE

Ivory Coast host DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with kick off at 8pm GMT

Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou are missing for thr hosts after their red cards against Mali

DR Congo hope to win the trophy for the third time and first since 1974

Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Konan, Boly, Ndicka, Singo; Fofana, Seri, Kessie; Gradel, Haller, Adingra

DR Congo XI: Mpasi; Mbemba, Inonga, Kalulu, Masuaku; Moutassamy, Pickel, Ellia; Kakuta, Bakambu, Wissa

Ivory Coast 0-0 DR Congo

20:13 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Gradel looks to get a cross in down the right but it’s defended smartly by Masuaku.

Ivory Coast 0-0 DR Congo

20:11 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: DISALLOWED! Bakambu has the ball in the back of the net but it won’t stand as the ball was kicked out of Fofana’s hands prior to the striker’s finish.

Ivory Coast 0-0 DR Congo

20:09 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Elia breaks down the right for DR Congo but the ball is cleared out for a corner. The cross in is a dangerous one and Haller has to respond well to clear the ball out at the near post.

Ivory Coast 0-0 DR Congo

20:06 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: A quiet start to this game but Ivory Coast are enjoying the lion’s share of possession in the early stages.

KICK-OFF! Ivory Coast 0-0 DR Congo

20:01 , Ben Fleming

1 min: And we are underway here in the second semi-final.

Closing in on kick-off

19:55 , Ben Fleming

Just five minutes to go - which team will join Nigeria in Sunday’s final?

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo

19:55 , Sonia Twigg

The players are making their way out onto the field, the stands are decked in a sea of orange and it’s almost time for the match, but first there will be national anthems.

Ivory Coast looking to buck the trend

19:49 , Ben Fleming

Ivory Coast must surely be feeling the pressure as the host nation and favourites for tonight’s clash. However, the record of host nations in this stage of the competition does not make for pretty reading.

On the last three occasions that the Africa Cup of Nations host nation has reached the semi-final, they have been eliminated without scoring a goal: Ghana in 2008 (lost 1-0 to Cameroon), Equatorial Guinea in 2015 (lost 3-0 to Ghana) and Cameroon in 2021 (drew 0-0 with Egypt and lost 3-1 on pens).

The last host to reach the final was Egypt in 2006.

A long wait for DR Congo

19:42 , Ben Fleming

This stage of the competition is unfamiliar territory for the Congolese team in recent years.

In fact, should they reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, it would be their first final since 1974 which would represent the biggest gap between a nation reaching AFCON finals, with Tunisia currently having the longest wait between 1965 and 1996.

Can they make history tonight against the hosts?

Last time out for DR Congo

19:35 , Ben Fleming

Having come through a penalty shootout win against Eygyt, DR Congo booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a 3-1 win over Guinea.

Guinea took the lead after just 20 minutes but The Leapards fought back superbly, equalising just seven minutes later through captain Chancel Mbemba’s cool left-footed finish.

Brentford striker Yoanne Wissa tucked away a second-half penalty before Arthur Masuaku secured the win, taking his side through to their first semi-final since 2015.

Last time out for Ivory Coast

19:25 , Ben Fleming

Hosts Ivory Coast kept up their incredible escape act at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from behind to beat Mali 2-1 in their quarter-final, scoring a last-gasp goal in extra time to book a semi-final with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Oumar Diakite got a touch to Seko Fofana’s strike to win the game for the Ivorians, who played with 10 men for most of the match after Odilon Kossounou was sent off shortly before half-time.

Mali had taken a 71st-minute lead through Nene Dorgeles but the home team, roared on by the crowd at the Stade de la Paix, fought back and equalised through Simon Adingra in the 90th minute to force extra time.

Diakite then scored the winner before being sent off for a second booking by taking his shirt off in celebration. Mali’s Hamari Traore was also shown a red card at the final whistle.

Team news

19:15 , Ben Fleming

Four changes for Ivory Coast. In defence, Aurier and the suspended Kossounou make way for Ndicka and Singa, while further forward Haller and Adingra are preferred to Kouame and Pepe.

One change, meanwhile, for DR Congo as Kakuta returns in place of Bongonda.

The starting XIs are in!

19:02 , Ben Fleming

🚨 Les compositions ! #CAN2023



Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮 - 🇨🇩 RD Congo pic.twitter.com/9f0CJcAuHX — 🏆 Actu Foot Afrique (@ActuFootAfrique) February 7, 2024

Team news coming shortly

18:55 , Ben Fleming

Just five minutes to go until the team news hits - will there be any surprises?

We’ll find out shortly...

Samuel Eto’o’s resignation rejected as Cameroon corruption crisis deepens

18:45 , Ben Fleming

Samuel Eto’o tendered his resignation as president of the Cameroon Football Federation on Monday only to have it rejected by its executive committee.

Eto’o, who was named the African player of the year a record four times, has been dogged by allegations of improper conduct, match-fixing and corruption.

The federation said its executive committee met in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, on Monday to evaluate the national team’s performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, and that the meeting started with Eto’o offering to step down while inviting the other members “to do likewise in good faith.”

Eto’o, who celebrated with the team after the dramatic win over Gambia in their final group game, has been dogged by corruption allegations in the last year.

‘Resurrected’ Ivory Coast were gifted Africa Cup of Nations reprieve – now they could go on to win it

18:35 , Ben Fleming

Sacked a manager, and then beat the entire continent. It would make a redemption story improbable enough to make the Mighty Ducks, the Karate Kid or even Rocky blush but it’s what Ivory Coast are facing the prospect of at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The hosts of this year’s tournament were within a whisker of being knocked out embarrassingly early on home soil but a brave decision looks to have become an inspired one, with the Elephants now just 90 minutes away from their first Afcon final in almost a decade.

This, after being only injury time away from an ignominious exit. From the group stage, the top two go through – and so do four of the six third-placed teams. In other words, only the worst eight nations from the starting 24 fail to make the knockouts at the Afcon, and Ivory Coast put themselves firmly on course to be in that collection after a win and two defeats.

Read Karl Matchett’s preview:

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo betting tips

18:25 , Ben Fleming

Ivory Coast must be wondering if their name is already on the trophy at the Africa Cup of Nations with the hosts having experienced a remarkable and unlikely run through to Wednesday’s semi-final against DR Congo (8pm GMT, BBC Three & Sky Sports).

The Elephants had looked set for a shock early exit from the 34th edition of the tournament after losing two of their three group games, including their heaviest-ever home defeat – a 4-0 thrashing by Equatorial Guinea.

But having scraped into the last-16 as one of the best third-placed sides from the group stage, Ivory Coast have gone on to eliminate defending champions Senegal and Mali, coming from behind in both instances to advance.

But in a tournament that’s been full of surprises so far, the host’s luck could run out against a well-organised and determined opponent in DR Congo.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo - early team news

18:15 , Ben Fleming

The Ivory Coast will be without Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou after they received red cards against Mali.

Sebastien Haller may be fit enough to start following his spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

DRC have no new reported injury concerns.

We are expecting confirmed XI’s in about 45 minutes.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo - all the key info

18:05 , Ben Fleming

When is it?

Ivory Coast vs DRC will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on BBC Three with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT, as well as Sky Sports Football.

The match will also be shown live on the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps and website and Sky subscribers can watch the game live on the Sky Go app.

Good evening

15:00 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between Ivory Coast and DR Congo.

The hosts have endured a topsy-turvy tournament, scraping through the group stages after sacking their manager but have now reached the final four after a dramatic win against Mali.

DR Congo, meanwhile, drew all three of their group-stage games before knocking out Egypt on penalties and beating Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals. The Leopards last won the tournament in 1974.

Stay with us for all the build-up, team news and match action!