Ivory Coast v Egypt has a climactic feel but don’t expect the goals of 2008

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Wilson in Yaoundé
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carlos Queiroz
    Carlos Queiroz
    Portuguese association football manager
<span>Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Ivory Coast’s meeting with Egypt on Wednesday may only be the last 16, but it is a game that has a climactic feel. It’s 14 years since they last met competitively, but memories of that game remain fresh. The image of Amr Zaki turning sharply in the box in that Cup of Nations semi-final, sending Kolo Touré running in the wrong direction as he powered by to score stands as the defining one of Egypt’s period of dominance when they won three Cups of Nations in a row under Hassan Shehata.

Egypt won 4-1, a crushing victory over the Ivorian golden generation. That was a brilliant side, defensively ruthless with a fleet of creative midfielders – Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Aboutreika, Osama Hosny – and in each tournament a striker who hit form just at the right time. Shehata’s side were also mentally tough: victory in Ghana in 2008 was the first time a North African side had won a Cup of Nations in sub-Saharan Africa, a feat they repeated in Angola two years later.

Related: Eight killed after crush outside Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

The present squad may have the best player Egypt has produced, one of the best players in the world, in Mohamed Salah, but it has nothing like the same depth of quality. Progress through World Cup qualifying – they face Senegal in a play-off in March – has been functional. Away from home, playing on the break, they were able to open up a little, but just four goals scored in three home games felt underwhelming, as did their coach Carlos Queiroz’s reluctance to be bullish about Egypt’s chances at the Cup of Nations. From his days coaching Portugal’s youth sides 30 years ago, Queiroz has favoured a cautious, possession-driven approach.

That hasn’t changed in Cameroon. Egypt had the sixth-most possession in the group stage but only the 11th-most shots. Every game finished 1-0 – a defeat to Nigeria and wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan – a plodding qualification that has only increased the criticism of Queiroz, who has started to demonstrate frustration, dismissing a “kick the ball forward, kick the ball forward” approach.

For him the biggest issue has not been the general play but the finishing, and that despite the presence not only of Salah but also of Omar Marmoush of Stuttgart and Mostafa Mohamed of Galatasaray. “Look, I promise you starting they are going to be doing finishing exercises from the morning until the afternoon,” Queiroz said after the win over Sudan. “They just need to score more goals. To only play good football is not enough – we need to build up more goals and with that be more relaxed in the game. We always have intention to score and it only takes one small mistake, one rebound, and something can happen.”

That Mohamed El-Shenawy was named best goalkeeper of the first phase is a double-edged compliment. Yes, he has been impressive, but in that group Egypt would have hoped he didn’t need to be. Certainly Egypt’s goalkeeping situation is a lot less complicated than Ivory Coast’s. Having lost their first-choice Sylvain Gbohouo, when he failed a doping test in the week before the tournament (Ivory Coast have said he was prescribed medication by a doctor), their second choice Badra Ali Sangaré then suffered the death of his father the morning after the second group game, in which he had gifted Sierra Leone an equaliser when his knee plugged in the dreadful Douala pitch.

Sangaré insisted on playing in the final group game, though, and excelled in the 3-1 win over the reigning champions Algeria in the final group game in what was by far Ivory Coast’s best performance in the competition so far. With Arsenal’s Nicolas Pépé excelling on the right of a fluid front three, the Ivorian trio of Jean Michaël Seri, Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré dominated against an Algerian midfield that capitulated for a crucial period just after half-time.

Nicolas P&#xe9;p&#xe9; (right) of Ivory Coast celebrates with teammates Franck Kessi&#xe9; (left) and Max Gradel after scoring in the impressive 3-1 defeat of Algeria.
Nicolas Pépé (right) of Ivory Coast celebrates with teammates Franck Kessié (left) and Max Gradel after scoring in the impressive 3-1 defeat of Algeria. Photograph: Alain Guy Suffo/EPA

That was a surprising failing from the African champions – if one they had also suffered late on against Equatorial Guinea – and it’s hard to imagine a Queiroz side collapsing in the same way. “The game will be a tactical one,” said the Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle, “and we have a plan to stop the danger our opponent poses.”

So far, with Egypt offering little in the way of creativity, that has essentially meant stopping Salah. But stopping Queiroz’s side has rarely been the issue for opponents; the problem is being stopped by them. If Ivory Coast’s midfield can impose themselves as they did against Algeria, then there should be chances again for Pépé, Sébastien Haller and Max Gradel. If not, the likelihood is for a tight, tense game that will be settled by one of Queiroz’s small mistakes or rebounds. That may not be how Egypt fans want to play, but it is how Queiroz has always done it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Tatum scores 51 in Celtics' 116-87 rout of Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and the Boston Celtics breezed to a 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with about 4:30 remaining in the game. He added a technical-foul free throw with 3:55 to play and then checked out of the game while the crowd in Washington, which included plenty of green-

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the