Ivory Coast election: Alassane Ouattara wins amid boycott

Mr Ouattara wins a controversial third term in an election marred by protests and clashes

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has won a controversial third term in office in an election boycotted by the opposition.

He took 94% of the vote, even winning 99% in some of his strongholds.

Turnout was put at almost 54%. The result has to be confirmed by the Constitutional Council.

On Monday, the Ivorian opposition said it was creating a transitional government which would organise a new election.

Main opposition candidates Pascal Affi N'Guessan and Henri Konan Bédié had urged their supporters not to vote.

Opposition figures say it was illegal for Mr Ouattara to stand for a third term as it broke rules on term limits.

"Maintaining Mr Ouattara as head of state is likely to lead to civil war," M N'guessan said, adding that the opposition noted a vacancy of power.

But the president's supporters dispute this, citing a constitutional change in 2016 which they say means his first term effectively did not count.

His party has warned the opposition against any "attempt to destabilize" the country, which is still recovering from a civil war sparked by a disputed election in 2010.

At least 16 people have been killed since riots broke out in August after President Ouattara said he would run again following the sudden death of his preferred successor.

At least nine people were killed during Saturday's vote, news agency AFP reports.

What happened on Saturday?

The election was marred by intimidation, violence and electoral malpractice, an advocacy group said of findings by independent election group Indigo Côte d'Ivoire.

"An election is the moment when a society comes together to experience and live out democracy, but the context that prevailed on election day... shows that a large segment of the Ivorian population did not experience this election in peace," PTI Advocacy Group said in a statement.

View photos Anti-riot police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Abidjan More

It added that a significant number of voters were disfranchised because polling stations did not open, adding that even those people who were able to vote did so "in a context of fear and anxiety".

It said that 23% of polling stations had not opened at all due to threats or attacks, and that in 5% of polling stations, observers reported threats or intimidation of election officials.

View photos Key opposition figures are urging mass protests to block what they describe as a "dictatorship" More

Several polling stations were ransacked in opposition strongholds on Saturday and election materials were burned.

In the eastern town of Daoukro, protesters erected roadblocks. Meanwhile tear gas was used to push away demonstrators who gathered close to where the president cast his ballot in the main city, Abidjan.

What do the authorities say?

The electoral commission head called the disturbances on Saturday "minimal", saying they "only affected 50 polling stations out of 22,381".

Some 35,000 security officers were deployed across the country to transport election materials and ensure safety, the security minister said.

View photos President Ouattara had promised to step down after his two terms in office More

After voting in Abidjan on Saturday, Mr Ouattara called for an end to the protests.

Story continues