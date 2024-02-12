Ivory Coast’s crazy Afcon win: from sacking manager mid-tournament to lifting the trophy

Ivory Coast secured their third Africa Cup of Nations, this time on home soil - AFP/Sia Kambou

No team has triumphed at a major international tournament quite like Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations. It has been a campaign full of sensational plot twists, hauling the Elephants from the depths of despair to champions of a continent in a few dramatic weeks.

The champions came from behind in the final against Nigeria, the winning goal scored by the Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller with nine minutes remaining to spark huge celebrations in Abidjan.

Haller, the former West Ham striker, only returned to football 13 months ago after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and feared he would never play at the top level again.

From confronting his own mortality to scoring the winning goal for his country to secure their third Afcon trophy – and on home soil – Haller’s story will surely be worthy of a Hollywood screenwriter’s attention.

Le but de la 🌟🌟🌟 des éléphants #CAN2023 pic.twitter.com/3YhvryWjK6 — La Côte d’Ivoire Est Chic (@Cotedivoireoff_) February 11, 2024

But while the 29-year-old’s emotions at the end stirred the soul, nobody could have predicted that Ivory Coast would somehow pull off such a remarkable victory in the final of a tournament they were on the brink of exiting several times.

Sebastian Haller's late goal secured a home triumph for Ivory Coast - Getty Images/Issouf Sanogo

Never before has a team sacked their manager in the middle of a tournament after an embarrassing defeat in the group stage. That is the ignominious place Jean-Louis Gasset will hold in history after he was jettisoned after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game. That appeared to have cost Ivory Coast a place in the knockout rounds and the country was in a state of despair. There was anger and recriminations.

In the end, that heaviest ever home defeat did not lead to their early exit, Morocco’s win over Zambia later the same day meaning they scraped through as one of the third best teams at the end of the group stage. The relief felt was still overshadowed by a sense of shame and fear of anti-climax.

Nobody could have predicted what came next, largely because never before has an interim manager lifted one of international football’s biggest prizes, which is the place Emerse Faé will forever hold in football folklore.

It has been an impressive turnaround under the managerial stewardship of - Getty Images/Issouf Sanogo

The 40-year-old, who played eight games for Reading in the 2007/8 season, in a playing career largely spent at Nantes and Nice, has become a national hero. A former Ivory Coast international, Fae appeared to have a thankless task, but he did far more than make the best of a bad situation.

He has had four games as a manager and won all of them, lifting the trophy at the end of a tournament he had never imagined he could win. He will forever be known as African football’s Special One.

Time and again, Ivory Coast appeared to be on the brink of defeat in the knockout games, needing late equalisers against defending champions Senegal and Mali before squeezing through to the next round.

They were a team that simply did not know when they were beaten, playing a wonderfully chaotic, largely unstructured, style of football and fusing it with an unbreakable team spirit, despite the pressure of playing as the host nation.

Nigeria were unbeaten in the tournament heading into the final and had defeated Ivory Coast 1-0 in the group stage. They were the strong favourites to lift the trophy and when they went ahead in the final, through William Troost-Ekong’s header, once again Ivory Coast were in trouble.

But a team that had been put under so much pressure throughout the tournament, came back once more. They had been the better side but Nigeria looked the more streetwise in the final, sitting deep and looking to stifle Ivory Coast’s attacking flair.

Franck Kessie's equaliser enlivened the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe - Getty Images/Issouf Sanogo

The equaliser, scored by midfielder Franck Kessie, sent a shudder through their opponents and electrified the atmosphere inside the stadium.

Suddenly, everything had been building to this moment and there was almost a sense of inevitably when Haller stroked in the winner with the toe of his boot.

It was Ivory Coast’s third Afcon title. Nobody will ever win it like they did again. The African Cup of Nations is a tournament not quite like any other in world football and Ivory Coast are champions the likes of which we will probably never see again.