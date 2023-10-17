Ivor Robson: Legendary ‘voice of The Open’ dies, aged 83

(Getty Images)

Ivor Robson, the former official starter of The Open for 41 years, has died aged 83.

A hugely popular figure in the sport, and credited with ”one of the most distinctive voices in golf”, Robson retired in 2015 after 41 years in post.

Robson was born in England in 1940 but lived most of his life in Moffat, Scotland. He began in career at Carnoustie in 1975.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor’s passing. As official starter at The Open for over 40 years, his voice was instantly recognisable and synonymous with the Championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide.

“He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news. On behalf of all of us at The R&A, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 61 years, Lesley, and the Robson family.”