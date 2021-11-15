I've Worn This T-Shirt for 72 Hours Straight and It's Still the Softest One I Own

women in t shirt

american-giant.com

A good T-shirt is just as important in my wardrobe as a comfortable pair of jeans, a warm jacket, or an everyday purse. But finding one that looks stylish, feels soft, and holds up well between washes can prove challenging. Sure, affordable options are available almost anywhere, but I've found that the material on some name-brand versions can be too thick and scratchy. Not to mention that lesser quality T-shirts tend to lose their shape over time, and can have a tighter fit that I don't think is very flattering on my body type. So after I tried out the Classic Relaxed Crew T-Shirt from American Giant, I was excited to finally find a basic tee that was soft, stylish, and endlessly versatile.

RELATED: 15 Top-Rated Black Leggings That Are So Comfortable, You'll Never Want to Take Them Off

Made from Supima cotton, the Los Angeles-based brand designed its updated signature staple to feel broken in from the first time you wear it. It has a looser boxier fit, which helps the shirt drape perfectly and makes it easy to style. I got it in black, but it's also available in navy and white, along with limited-edition brick red and varsity blue.

The shirt was so flattering and comfortable that I wore it for three days straight. I tucked it into jeans and wore it with a cardigan for a casual look, but the crew-neck style would work just as well with skirts, trousers, or a blazer if I wanted to wear it out to dinner or at the office. I could also see styling it underneath dresses when the weather gets warmer. I even slept in it for a night, and after I washed it in the washing machine—in cold water and dried on low—it didn't get stretched out or wrinkled, or lose its soft feel.

woman in t shirt

american-giant.com

To buy: $40; american-giant.com.

And if a boxy fit isn't your go-to style of T-shirt, you're in luck, because American Giant uses the same Supima cotton for its classic V-necks, tanks, and regular crew neck styles.

Story continues

At $40 a piece, it might seem a bit steep for a basic T-shirt, but seeing as you can wear it with practically anything and it holds up after washing, I'd say it's well worth the price. Plus, you can save $20 when you buy three. Shop the Classic Relaxed Fit Crew T-Shirt here and browse other styles below.

woman in t shirt

american-giant.com

To buy: $40; american-giant.com.

woman in t shirt

american-giant.com

To buy: $40; american-giant.com.

woman in t shirt

american-giant.com

To buy: $40; american-giant.com.