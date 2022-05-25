I've Tried Dozens of Sneakers, and I Finally Found a Leather Pair That's Actually Comfortable

Cariuma Salvas Sneakers Review

cariuma/Instagram

I have some news: I'm in an exclusive relationship. Okay, no, not with some hunk that I met in a grocery store aisle while reaching for my whole wheat pasta — though I sure as heck am manifesting this real-life meet-cute to happen during my next Whole Foods run — but with a pair of white leather sneakers that I wear more than anything else I own. Intrigued? Oh, I thought you would be.

The thing about me is I love shoes. Heels! Flats! Wedges! Boots! You name it, I probably own multiples of it. But as I've been trying to curate a more manageable shoe lineup, I've realized that all I really need are my Salvas sneakers from Cariuma. Why? Because no matter what outfit I wear, and no matter which shoes I try on with it, I always end up wearing my Salvas. Hence, why we're exclusive.

Cariuma Salvas Review

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

But in all seriousness, I've tried many sneakers in my lifetime — canvas, leather, suede, and beyond. But the minute I slipped into my Salvas, I knew they'd be the last leather sneaker style I'd ever own. Yes, I am currently on my third pair, not because my first pair is no longer wearable, but because they're so good, I wanted them in every color available.

You know how most leather feels pretty stiff and hard out of the box? It's normal, I know, and while it's nothing a little break-in time can't fix, I was blown away that this was not the case with my new Salvas. The brand has indicated this sneaker requires zero break-in time, and I always take claims like that with a grain of salt. My skepticism was shut down real quick when I put them on. The leather was so soft and supple; it felt like I had been wearing these sneakers for ages, though of course they were brand new.

The real test of comfort came the next day. I had a busy day of events and meetings, and while I am always wary of wearing new shoes when I know I'll be on my feet for eight hours straight, I decided to take the risk for the sake of testing the sneaker's limits. To my surprise, while en route home on the train on the final hour of my day, my feet (or blister-prone heels) didn't hate me. I was sold.

Story continues

Obviously the supple, worn-in leather played a huge part in the comfort level, but I'd be remiss not to mention the other comfort-focused factors of this sneaker, like the cushy, removable insole made from cork and mamona oil and the slip-resistant rubber outsole that offers just the right amount of bounce in each step.

Obviously, the Salvas are a homerun in comfort, but they're also winners in style and sustainability. The sneakers, which is made from leather that's been responsibility sourced from Leather Working Group-certified tanneries, have a simple silhouette, but with some retro-inspired detailing that gives them an air of cool, like subtle perforation and a colorful Cariuma logo. The sole is made from natural rubber that's been ethically "tapped" from the tree, while the laces are made from a mix of recycled plastics and organic cotton.

I like a good white sneaker, but I love a white sneaker that's also made with Mother Earth in mind. And that's why I'll only be wearing my Salvas from now on. Shop my go-to white leather sneaker below. I'm certain you'll love it, too.

Cariuma Salvas Review

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma Salvas Review

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma Salvas Review

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com