I've Just Found 31 Huge Deals On Amazon That Require Your Immediate Attention
Who said we can’t treat ourselves to some weekend bargains?
Fridays are all about logging off, catching up with friends, and of course, getting your hands on some of the best Amazon bargains right now.
This week we’ve discovered some clever buys such as a gym bag with a separate shoe compartment, an expanding carry-on suitcase and smart Wi-Fi-controlled LED lightbulbs. We’ve also found huge savings from big brands such as Gtech, Russell Hobbs, Tower, and Tommee Tippee.
Get ahead of the game and ready for Spring with discounted garden essentials, from solar string lights to an outdoor washing line. Plus, some excellent home storage solutions to give you more space in the kitchen and a sleek rack to keep your shoes tidily tucked away.
Spotted a bargain? Go on, treat yourself.
Amazon
Keep your boiled water warm with 18% off with this temperature control kettle
Amazon
Save a whopping 45% on this 5 piece Tower pan set
Amazon
Make a huge 41% saving on this Russell Hobbs air fryer
£99.99 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get ahead and prep your meals with this pressure cooker, which is currently marked down by 28%
Amazon
This nifty rotating storage rack is now reduced by 15%
Amazon
Organise your kitchen with these storage trays, which are currently 30% off
£16.14 (Was £22.99) for six at Amazon
Amazon
This Tommee Tippee bottle maker is now reduced by 30%
Amazon
Keep your shoes in one tidy place by saving 23% on this shoe rack
Amazon
Save 30% on this gorgeous fleece throw
Amazon
Remove pet hair from surfaces with 15% off this roller
Amazon
These microfibre fitted bedsheets are now reduced by 27%
Amazon
Enjoy a dreamy sleep with 30% off this hypoallergenic microfibre mattress topper
Amazon
Get your hands on these smart Wi-Fi LED lightbulbs and save 36%
Amazon
Enjoy a 40% saving on this electric fan heater
Amazon
Extend your home’s Wi-Fi coverage with 16% off this router
Amazon
Jump on the clothes steamer hype with a big 41% saving on this one
Amazon
Enjoy 28% off this Gtech Pro 2 vacuum
£144.99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Make cleaning a breeze with 16% off this extendable 3-in-1 brush
Amazon
Upgrade your skincare routine with 15% off this Gua Sha and jade roller set
Amazon
Make a great 33% saving on this BaByliss trio curler
Amazon
Rescue damaged hair with 24% off this Aussie SOS shampoo and conditioner duo
Amazon
These handy lightweight packing cubes have 25% off right now
Amazon
Make a 15% saving on this clever gym bag, which also has a compartment for your shoes
Amazon
If you’re on the hunt for a water tumbler, this one has 41% off
Amazon
This swivelling baby car seat is reduced by 15% right now
£108.79 (Was £127.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Podcasters and gamers, save 29% on this compact mic
Amazon
Save 20% on this lightweight expandable carry-on suitcase
£111.98 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Get 15% off this calming cuddler bed for your furry friend
Amazon
Save 41% on these outdoor solar string lights
Amazon
Dry your laundry outside with this washing line, which is currently marked down by 15%
Amazon
Get your garden ready for the brighter months with 28% off this storage bench
£93.99 (Was £129.99) at Amazon
