IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.08

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of October to A$0.08. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that IVE Group's stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

IVE Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, IVE Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 44% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 42.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

IVE Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, IVE Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was A$0.086, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.165. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that IVE Group has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for IVE Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is IVE Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

