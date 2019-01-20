'I've got a fighting chance in Masters final' - Trump

Judd Trump admits he is going to lift his own high standards if he is to be in with a chance of denying Ronnie O’Sullivan and eighth Masters title on Sunday.

Trump defeated Neil Robertson on Saturday to book his place in his first Masters final, with the Rocket set to appear in his 13th.

And while O’Sullivan is favourite on paper, Trump believes he has a fighting chance of upsetting the odds if he plays at his peak.

“It doesn’t matter how you do it, I think I’m going to have to raise my game by 50 per cent to get close to Ronnie the way he’s been playing,” said Trump.

“But it’s nice to be in there with a fighting chance.

“I don’t really have anything to lose… the way he’s been playing, I just need to go out and play something like I did in Ireland, take the game to him, go for my shots confidently and speed up, and hopefully it all comes off.”

