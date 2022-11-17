Ivanka Trump's Sudden Absence From Politics Mocked With A Thriller Movie Trailer

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” spun Ivanka Trump’s step back from politics into a spoof movie trailer on Wednesday night.

Colbert’s team poked fun at the former Trump White House adviser’s planned absence from her father Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign with a reworked promo of the 2014 thriller “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry and Emily Ratajkowski.

“Vanishing overnight before his big announcement, the only way to get her back is to win the presidency again,” the narrator teases in the fake spot which features real footage of Trump repeatedly asking where his daughter is.

Watch the video here:

Related...