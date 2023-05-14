Ivanka Trump Remembers Late Mother Ivana on First Mother's Day After Her Death

"I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids," Trump posted to Instagram

Ivanka Trump is remembering her late mother, Ivana, on Mother's Day.

The daughter of former President Donald Trump, 41, posted a series of photos to her Instagram account, honoring the first anniversary of her mom's death.

"On the first Mother's Day following my mother's passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore," she captioned the photos, which included throwback shots of Ivana dressed up in formal wear and skiing down a mountain slope.

"Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there," she added. "Happy Mother's Day!"

Ivana died at her New York City home in July 2022. She was 73 years old.

In February, Ivanka also honored her mother on what would have been her 74th birthday. Sharing a carousel of photos of her mother on Instagram Monday, Ivanka called her "the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew."

"Today would have been my mom's 74th birthday," Ivanka, 41, wrote, along with 10 photos of her mother in her younger years, in which she can be seen skiing, hugging her children, and dressed up for a party.

Ivanka continued in the caption: "She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many."

Donald Trump, Ivana's second husband and Ivanka's father, announced his ex-wife's death in a post on his social media site Truth Social, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children," the post announcing her death read. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!"

In a July 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Ivanka recalled how her mother was able to balance her personal and professional lives.

"I think one of the things that was amazing about my mother is her role as a parent was complementary to her role as an executive and vice versa," she said of her mother, who also shared children Donald Jr. and Eric with Donald, to whom she was married from 1977 to 1992.

"I think she learned a lot of skills negotiating with us that she brought into the boardroom," she continued. "She spent very meaningful time with us, but she was also working very hard professionally and was very ambitious and very successful."

