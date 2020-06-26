Ivanka Trump Mocked By Twitter Users While Promoting ‘Skills-Based Hiring’

David Moye
HuffPost

The White House announced on Friday that it planned to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree.

But many Twitter users found the administration’s announcement ironic.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

That’s because it was made by presidential adviser Ivanka Trump ― who, not coincidentally, happens to be the daughter of President Donald Trump.

“We are modernizing federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements,” she told The Associated Press. “We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce.” 

As you might expect, many Twitter users found Ivanka Trump’s promotion of the initiative ironic as both Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were basically hired only because of their familial connection to the president.

The snark was fast and furious.

Some people sympathized with the first daughter.

Others wondered if the whole thing was just a big joke.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

One person had a suggestion for how best to appreciate Ivanka Trump’s announcement.

And, yes, someone made a reference to Alanis Morissette’s 1996 hit “Ironic.” 

Related...

Supercut Mixes Ivanka Trump's Clueless Speech With Attacks On Protesters

'Disturbing’ Ivanka Trump Emails Resurface In Wake Of Bolton Book

But Ivanka’s Emails … Again

Also on HuffPost

August 1991

(WireImage photo)
(WireImage photo)

October 1993

(WireImage photo)
(WireImage photo)

March 1994

(WireImage photo)
(WireImage photo)

October 1995

(WireImage photo)
(WireImage photo)

March 1996

(Time & Life Pictures photo)
(Time & Life Pictures photo)

July 2003

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

February 2005

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

May 2005

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

October 2005

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

October 2005

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

February 2006

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

April 2006

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

June 2006

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

October 2006

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

December 2006

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

January 2007

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

April 2007

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

April 2007

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

August 2007

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

March 2008

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

June 2008

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

April 2009

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

September 2009

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

April 2010

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

February 2012

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

October 2010

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

March 2011

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

October 2011

(Getty photo)
(Getty photo)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

What to Read Next

Back