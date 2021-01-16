Ivanka Trump Hit With The Cold, Hard Truth After Hyping Dad’s 'Accomplishments'
Ivanka Trump touted the accomplishments of her father, President Donald Trump, on Twitter — and received a stark reminder of his administration’s many scandals, failings and controversies in response.
Critics called out the president’s daughter and adviser over the list that she shared from the White House website — noting how it conveniently didn’t mention the president’s catastrophic response to the coronavirus pandemic; his two impeachments for Ukraine misconduct and inciting last week’s U.S. Capitol riot; his ongoing promotion of conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election; his repeated condoning of white supremacists and more.
45* in Five Acts...........
2017 — Charlottesville
2018 — Family Separations
2019 — Ukraine
2020 — Pandemic
2021 — Insurrection
— Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) January 16, 2021
Trump Administration accomplishments:
- 390,000 Dead Americans
- Insurrection
- Two(!) impeachments
- Rampant pandemic
- Worst jobs record
- Torture of immigrant babies
- Tear gassing peaceful protestors
Fuck all the way off, Nepotism Barbie.
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) January 16, 2021
Trump's Accomplishments
TL;DR pic.twitter.com/iht5dPCWCP
— AltSpaceForce 🚀🇺🇸 (@AltSpaceForce1) January 15, 2021
2016: “Russia if you are listening...”
2017: “Many fine people on both sides”
2018: “Obama built the cages! We just put some kids in them”
2019: “I want you to do me a favor though”
2020: “It will just go away, like a miracle”
2021: “Come to DC on Jan 6! I won in a landslide!”
— Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) January 16, 2021
This should really just link to a 404 page pic.twitter.com/8AYvxagQcs
— pwithm11 (@pwtham11) January 15, 2021
389,000 Americans have died of COVID.
Right now the rate is three Americans **per minute** die of COVID. https://t.co/Nu3g4ehhGB
— Lindsay Cohen (@lindsaycohen) January 16, 2021
+ Climate protections reversed
+ Environment protections reversed
+ Anything & Everything with Obama’s name reversed
+ Obscene Trillion$ tax giveaway to top 1%
+ Massive national debt
+ Massive Grifting of Millions$
+ 🇷🇺Collusion & Subservience to Putin
— Johny_BlueWave 🌊😷❄️🗽🇺🇸 (@Johny_GT) January 16, 2021
I noticed that kidnapping brown kids and then deporting their parents didn't make it on the list. https://t.co/4ErPJC9JTC
— Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) January 16, 2021
Nobody will remember a single other thing about your father, you or your family. pic.twitter.com/hyCmW3kz0l
— Alfred Spellman (@AlfredSpellman) January 15, 2021
Accomplishments...HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 😷🗽 (@IfBarack) January 16, 2021
Net loss of 18 million jobs
400,000 Americans dead
Capitol sacked by fascist supporters of your fascist family
rape of the environment
Destruction of faith in facts, science, and shared national mission or sacrifice
Children in cages
Fueling white nationalism
Rampant corruption https://t.co/gxLq7DaIgq
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 16, 2021
https://t.co/SrhAwIMuGx pic.twitter.com/LRCY88cLbu
— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 16, 2021
