Ivanka Trump asked to cooperate with Capitol attack committee

The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has written to ask Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president, to cooperate with the inquiry into the 6 January insurrection.

The move by the select committee marks the first time House investigators have sought testimony from a member of Donald Trump’s family.

Thompson told the Guardian and a small group of reporters on Capitol Hill that the panel would be “inviting some people to come and talk to us. Not lawmakers right now. Ivanka Trump.”

Ivanka Trump was a senior adviser to her father during her presidency, as was her husband Jared Kushner. The two were seen as a power couple very close to the inner workings of the Trump White House.

The letter comes after the Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney said the committee had gathered evidence that Ivanka had asked her father to call off the assault on the Capitol, as a mob of his supporters stormed the building in scenes of violence that shocked America and the rest of the world.

It marks a further step in the committee’s work investigating the events on and around the January 6 insurrection that is increasingly focusing on Trump and his inner circle.

In another recent blow to the former US president, late on Thursday the US supreme court rejected a request by Trump to block the release of White House records to the panel.

The order, which cast aside Trump’s request to stop the committee from obtaining the records while the case makes its way through the courts, means more than 700 documents that could shed light on the attack can be transferred to Congress. That could mark a cache of new evidence on exactly what transpired around the attack and Trump and his allies’ role in it.