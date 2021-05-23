Ivanka Trump In A Fog About Role Of Investigated Top Trump Executive In Deposition

Ivanka Trump appeared confused during a deposition about the role of a long-time top Trump Organization executive who’s currently the subject of a criminal investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

That would be Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the company, who has worked for Donald Trump and his late father for decades. Ivanka Trump has worked at the same company as executive vice president since 2005.

“Who is Allen Weisselberg?” Ivanka Trump was asked in a deposition in December with investigators from the District of Columbia Attorney General’s Office as part of its lawsuit alleging the misuse of inaugural funds.

“He is the — I would have to see what his, his — I don’t know his exact title but he’s an executive at the company,” she responded, according to a transcript released earlier this year.

Q:”Who is Allen Weisselberg?A:”I don’t know what his exact title is.” CORRECT ANSWER: Allen Weisselberg has been the Trump Organizations CFO and the Trump Family’s BOOKKEEPER since the 1970s. @MichaelCohen212 pic.twitter.com/gXFM6eAE1P — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) May 22, 2021

The D.C. attorney general sued the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee last year, alleging they misused more than $1 million raised by the nonprofit by “grossly overpaying” for the use of event space at the Trump hotel in Washington for the 2017 inauguration.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, ex-friend of former First Lady Melania Trump, claims that Weisselberg’s “hands were all over” the record-breaking $107 million collected and spent by the Inaugural Committee. Ivanka Trump was also unable to “recollect” in her deposition what role Weisselberg played in that situation.

Wolkoff, a former aide to the Trump family, helped organize the inauguration but indicated she had little to do with finances.

Allen Weisselberg's hands were ALL over the Presidential Inauguration Committee's (PIC) $107 Million Dollars.They made ME the cover girl for Trump's grift. Don, Jr. doesn't seem to know anyone or anything. See below what Rick Gates had to say about Weisselberg @MichaelCohen212 pic.twitter.com/st6EssKmvY — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) May 21, 2021

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, felon Michael Cohen, who’s serving time for various crimes committed while working for his old boss, quipped on Twitter that Trump has “trained” his daughter well to play daft. “I don’t know. I wasn’t there,” Cohen mocked her answers. “Allen who?”

Donald taught @IvankaTrump well…I don’t know, I wasn’t there, Allen who?, it was someone else’s fault. Soon they will all answer for their own dirty deeds! https://t.co/mr3CPYbIy0 — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 22, 2021

The investigation into inaugural spending isn’t Weisselberg’s only headache. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has been conducting a criminal investigation into Weisselberg’s personal taxes for months — and has also launched a criminal probe into the Trump Organization, her office revealed Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr is carrying out a parallel investigation into possible loan, bank and insurance fraud by the Trump Organization and its officers.

Investigators are reportedly using evidence of irregular financial arrangements by the Trump Organization to lean on Weisselberg and his son, Barry, to “flip” on Donald Trump. Barry Weisselberg ran the Wollman Rink for the Trump Organization, and his ex-wife has revealed that pricey perks like private school tuition and free use of Trump housing in Manhattan were part of his compensation.

New York Investigators have inquired about “untaxed” benefits collected by the Weisselbergs, The Washington Post reported last month. Officials are working on getting Allen Weisselberg and/or his son to cooperate with the investigation into Trump’s company, sources told the Post.

“Would Allen Weisselberg flip on Trump?” CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Jennifer Weisselberg, Barry’s ex-wife, in an interview Thursday.

“Yes,” she answered without hesitation.

Ivanka: Donald who? — SpocksSmarterBrother (@prodigyat9) May 22, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.