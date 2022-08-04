Ivanka and Don Jr. Were Deposed in New York Civil Probe: Report

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been questioned under oath by lawyers at the New York State attorney general's office, according to a report by CNN.

The outlet reports that both Ivanka and Don Jr. — two of former President Donald Trump's adult children — sat for depositions in recent days as part of the ongoing probe into the Trump Organization's finances.

According to CNN, Ivanka's testimony was taken Wednesday, while Don Jr.'s was taken on July 28.

The Trumps had fought earlier attempts to get them to testify in the case, previously asking a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony after being subpoenaed in December.

After the court directed Donald, Donald Jr. and Ivanka to appear for testimony back in February, the three appealed that decision. The court then reaffirmed that they must sit for testimony and were scheduled to appear for testimony in July. The testimony was postponed, however, following the unexpected death of their mother, Ivana.

The testimony comes as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of its assets on annual financial statements, tax submissions and other documents in order to secure loans and insurance coverage and obtain other economic and tax benefits.

James' office has said it has evidence of "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" used by the Trumps to secure loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

"Each of the individuals was directly involved in one or more transactions under review," the attorney general's office said.

The Trumps have argued that James' investigation is politically motivated, which James, a Democrat, has repeatedly denied.

President Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization, was subpoenaed earlier on and testified in 2020. According to reports, however, both he and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg asserted their Fifth Amendment right when questioned.

Trump himself is expected to testify as part of the probe later this month, according to CNN.

The family is currently facing both a civil and a criminal investigation into the accuracy of Trump Organization financial statements. The criminal investigation has slowed after senior prosecutors resigned when a district attorney reportedly expressed doubts about the case, the New York Times reports. Still, the case remains ongoing.