Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

Ivana Trump's former New York City residence is truly one of a kind.

The luxurious townhouse is officially on the market for $26.5 million, just four months after Ivana's tragic death last July at age 73.

It was revealed by the New York City Examiner's Office that Ivana died from falling down the stairs in her home, which resulted in blunt force injuries to her torso. She was pronounced dead on the scene and her death was ruled as an accident.

The home is located in the Lenox Hill neighborhood of Manhattan and features six stories, five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. A gated elevator transports guests throughout the entire townhouse along with the grand, curved staircases.

J. Roger Erickson of DouglasElliman and Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group jointly hold the listing.

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

There are lavish finishes throughout the property, including a crystal chandelier and silk wallpaper on the first floor and a gold-embossed marble fireplace in the second floor living room.

The Versailles-inspired dining room boasts vast windows that overlook the interior courtyard.

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

On the third floor, is the expansive primary bedroom featuring three French doors leading out to the private terrace. The ensuite bathroom is clad in pink onyx marble and includes a double sink and large soaking tub.

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

Across from the primary bedroom is a home office equipped with leopard-print furniture and an onyx fireplace with gold detailing. A walk-in closet sits adjacent to the office.

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

The remaining floors feature guest rooms overlooking the lush greenery of 64th Street. The impressive space also boasts a media room and a sauna.

Ivana's funeral Mass was held in New York City and was attended by her ex-husband, and former president Donald Trump, 76, and their children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Society columnist R. Couri Hay told PEOPLE that the service "was filled with joy and drenched with tears." In true Ivana fashion, the altar also featured a display of red roses and 73 candles in honor of her life.

Following the Mass, the late businesswoman was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, in a private plot in the Trump National Golf Club where the former president frequently spends time in the summer.