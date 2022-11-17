Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside

Natalia Senanayake
·2 min read
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

Taylor Hill/Getty; Evan Joseph Photography

Ivana Trump's former New York City residence is truly one of a kind.

The luxurious townhouse is officially on the market for $26.5 million, just four months after Ivana's tragic death last July at age 73.

It was revealed by the New York City Examiner's Office that Ivana died from falling down the stairs in her home, which resulted in blunt force injuries to her torso. She was pronounced dead on the scene and her death was ruled as an accident.

The home is located in the Lenox Hill neighborhood of Manhattan and features six stories, five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. A gated elevator transports guests throughout the entire townhouse along with the grand, curved staircases.

J. Roger Erickson of DouglasElliman and Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group jointly hold the listing.

RELATED: Ivana Trump Threw Champagne Dinner in Rehab, According to Guinness Heiress

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

Evan Joseph Photography

There are lavish finishes throughout the property, including a crystal chandelier and silk wallpaper on the first floor and a gold-embossed marble fireplace in the second floor living room.

The Versailles-inspired dining room boasts vast windows that overlook the interior courtyard.

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

Evan Joseph Photography

On the third floor, is the expansive primary bedroom featuring three French doors leading out to the private terrace. The ensuite bathroom is clad in pink onyx marble and includes a double sink and large soaking tub.

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

Evan Joseph Photography

Across from the primary bedroom is a home office equipped with leopard-print furniture and an onyx fireplace with gold detailing. A walk-in closet sits adjacent to the office.

Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale

Evan Joseph Photography

The remaining floors feature guest rooms overlooking the lush greenery of 64th Street. The impressive space also boasts a media room and a sauna.

RELATED: Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana's funeral Mass was held in New York City and was attended by her ex-husband, and former president Donald Trump, 76, and their children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Society columnist R. Couri Hay told PEOPLE that the service "was filled with joy and drenched with tears." In true Ivana fashion, the altar also featured a display of red roses and 73 candles in honor of her life.

Following the Mass, the late businesswoman was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, in a private plot in the Trump National Golf Club where the former president frequently spends time in the summer.

Latest Stories

  • Former Trump Organization CFO testifies that decision to skirt taxes was his alone

    Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified Thursday that it was his decision alone to commit tax fraud by paying no taxes on the fringe benefits he received from the Trump Organization. Weisselberg, who in August pleaded guilty to skirting nearly $2 million in income taxes, is testifying as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's office in the trial of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company on tax fraud charges. The Trump Organization is accused of paying the rent on Weisselberg's Manhattan apartment, the leases on cars for himself and his wife, garage expenses, tuition for his grandchildren, furniture for his house in Florida, and other personal expenses -- all without the required taxes being paid.

  • Brooklyn Beckham blames unsuccessful football career on his zodiac sign

    The former footballer has since pursued a career as a chef

  • Ciaran Griffiths to make Corrie debut playing troublesome father of Jacob Hay

    His arrival in Weatherfield will raise questions about his motives.

  • Illinois Squirrel Bulks Up on Peanuts as Winter Weather Sweeps Great Lakes Region

    A fox squirrel braved the snowy weather to bulk up on peanuts as winter weather struck Oakwood, Illinois, on Wednesday, November 16, as seen in social media posts.The National Weather Service reported that snow showers moved through central Illinois on Wednesday and Thursday.Footage posted by Twitter user @KatTheGreenEye, which she said was captured on Wednesday, in Oakwood, shows the squirrel chowing down.The poster noted that the squirrel, whom she calls Jolly, appeared to be posing for “her close-up” in the video. Credit: @KatTheGreenEye via Storyful

  • Trump Org ex-CFO tears up on stand while describing his 'betrayal' of the Trump family

    'Are you embarrassed about what you did?' Trump's ex-CFO was asked in blistering tax-fraud trial testimony. His answer: 'More than you can imagine.'

  • 5 reasons Trump's ex-CFO, testifying in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial, is the worst prosecution witness ever

    Trump's ex-CFO is the Manhattan DA's star witness. Here are 5 reasons he may actually help the Trump Organization deadlock or win its tax-fraud trial.

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Ana Vitoria scores late goal to lift Brazil over Canada 2-1 in international friendly

    SAO PAULO — Canada's national women's soccer team lost in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, but manager Bev Priestman saw a lot of positives in her team's performance. Ana Vitoria scored in stoppage time to lift Brazil to a 2-1 win in the international friendly, snapping Canada's five-game win streak and ending its 2022 campaign on a sour note. The goal came on a scramble in front of the net after a Brazilian corner kick in the 90th minute. Although Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped an

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.