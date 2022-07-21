Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York City

Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump alongside their families at the funeral

The funeral of Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, has been held in New York City, bringing the family together for a rare public gathering.

Ms Trump, 73, died last week after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment.

Among those in attendance were Donald and Ivana's three children, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, who all reportedly gave eulogies.

The pair were married for 15 years between 1977 and 1992.

Originally from what was then Czechoslovakia, Ivana Trump was a notable socialite who became the subject of intense public interest alongside Donald Trump during the 1980s and 1990s. After the pair separated, she went on to launch a line of beauty products, jewellery and clothing.

At the funeral on Wednesday, Ivana and Donald's three children were seen standing together alongside their spouses and families as the hearse carrying the coffin arrived to be carried into St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.

The former president - who reportedly did not speak at the service - arrived separately alongside security personnel.

Before the ceremony, he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social: "A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life."

According to the New York Post, an emotional Ivanka Trump, 40, told mourners during the service: "Growing up, my mother didn't tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to - she showed me."

She added: "My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn't do in heels."

Donald Jr called his mother "fearless and independent".

Others seen at the funeral included the real estate developer Charles Kushner - Jared Kushner's father - Malaysian designer Zang Toi, TV host Jeanine Pirro and George Wayne, a former Vanity Fair journalist known for his interviews with celebrities.

No cameras are allowed inside the church during the service.

Former President Donald Trump arriving at the funeral with his wife Melania

Pallbearers carry the casket into St Vincent Ferrer Church in New York

Donald Trump Jr and partner Kimberly Guilfoyle

Eric Trump (L) with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, arriving at the funeral