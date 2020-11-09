Ivana Trump says her ex-husband is ‘not a good loser’

Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Yunaska attend The Eric Trump 8th Annual Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on 15 September2014 (Getty Images)

Ivana Trump has admitted that her ex-husband, president Donald Trump, is “not a good loser.”

The president’s first wife, who was married to the US president from 1977 to 1992 and is mother of his three oldest children, made the comment in an interview with PEOPLE published on Monday.

“He’s not a good loser,” she told the magazine while discussing the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight.”

Mr Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by networks and news agencies on Saturday. Mr Trump has yet to concede to the president-elect.

Following the announcement of the win, the Trump campaign immediately issued a statement in which the president stated the contest was "far from over" and has filed a number of lawsuits in battleground states.

“I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other,” the 71-year-old told PEOPLE. “I really don’t care.”

The president spoke similarly about his own character in an interview with Fox News in July discussing whether he would accept the result of the then oncoming election.

“I’m not a good loser,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t like to lose.”

Ms Trump has spoken on a number of occasions about her tumultuous relationship with the president and their subsequently messy divorce.

However, the former model and businesswoman has since said that her and the president now remain on good terms.

Speaking of her children, many of whom have played an instrumental part in the president’s re-election campaign trail, Ms Trump said she hopes they will now be able to “live their normal lives.”

“Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they’re going to be and just live their normal lives,” she said.

Ms Trump’s description comes ironically on the same day that Twitter users noticed that searching for the term “loser" on the platform delivers US President Donald Trump’s account as the top result.

