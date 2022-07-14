Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73

AARON KATERSKY, JOHN SANTUCCI and EMILY SHAPIRO
·1 min read

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73, the family told ABC News.

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the family said. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump's first wife. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump, who grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump in 1977.

The couple divorced in 1992.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

