Ivan Toney puts off-field matters to one side as Brentford ease past Bournemouth

Ivan Toney of Brentford scores the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and AFC Bournemouth - Clive Rose/Getty Images

So central is Ivan Toney to Brentford’s success, Thomas Frank must be having sleepless nights at the prospect of his absence from the team.

Toney, scorer of Brentford’s first goal from the penalty spot, has yet to respond to being charged by the Football Association with 262 alleged breaches of betting rules and faces a possible ban if found guilty.

But a club as well run as the West Londoners will no doubt have a contingency plan underway and with this win, Frank’s side climbed above Liverpool into eighth – dizzying new heights for the Bees.

It led to supporters singing about Europe at the final whistle and Frank did little quash that enthusiasm.

"It is important we have dreams. Everyone needs dreams and ambitions. These players have a top mentality. I just wanted to make sure we trained like beasts the whole week. We know in the Premier League nothing is ever easy,” said Frank.

It was their seventh Premier League game unbeaten but Bournemouth are heading in the other direction and have now lost all six matches they have played since Gary O’Neil was given the manager’s job on a full-time basis. They are on their worst run since 1983.

“The penalty decision is scandalous. It’s never ever a penalty, it’s a foul on Marcos (Senesi). I don’t know how you get that wrong with VAR,” said O’Neil.

"I didn’t think there was much in the game. I'm fully focused on the group that we have and am ready to go again. I'm working as always to win the next game."

Brentford's Mathias Jensen, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium - AP Photo/Leila Coker

Brentford had been electric in their previous home league win against Liverpool. Here, on a heavy pitch against a team desperate to avoid defeat, it was more attritional.

A disjointed half of football came to life when referee Jarred Gillett awarded Brentford a penalty as Marcos Senesi wrestled Toney to the ground after a hopeful lob forward from Yoane Wissa.

The Bournemouth fans had been jeering Brentford’s striker with “Toney, what’s the odds?” Given he hasn’t missed from the spot since 2018, they would have been very short and, sure enough, he coolly converted his 14th goal of the season.

O’Neil’s side saw much more of the ball at the beginning of the second half but still lacked a threat. If he is to keep them in the Premier League this season then that is surely an area he will need to add to this month.

Brentford were hardly threatening either but Christian Norgaard did prompt a near post save from Neto after incisive play from Bryan Mbuemo had got them in down the left.

The game was finally beginning to open up and Bournemouth sub Siriki Dembele teased his way down the left of the penalty area and brought a great save from Raya, diving to his left, to keep Brentford in front.

But the result was decided 15 minutes from time when a brilliant cross from Josh Dasilva was brilliantly controlled and driven into the far corner by Mathias Jensen.