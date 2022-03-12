Ivan Toney makes late breakthrough as Brentford beat dogged Burnley

Photograph: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Described as the proverbial six-pointer beforehand, it was Brentford who emerged to make capital on a nervy afternoon with Ivan Toney scoring two priceless, late goals, including one from the penalty spot. The forward netted a hat-trick last week at Norwich and his late header here dragged the Bees nine points above the danger zone. Hard-working Burnley were further condemned when Nathan Collins was ordered off for impeding Toney for the spot kick.

Brentford were unchanged from their welcome 3-1 win at Norwich City last week, having lost nine of their previous 12 league games, while Burnley’s solitary alteration from the 4-0 home defeat against Chelsea was the return of Maxwel Cornet for Jay Rodriguez. The Clarets arrived in west London still minus influential skipper Ben Mee, out with a knee injury.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, was making a first home start for the Bees, who lost the corresponding fixture at Turf Moor in October. Burnley made a bright start with Josh Brownhill curling a 20-yard free-kick inches past the post, before Brentford responded with Bryan Mbeumo needlessly clipping over when presented with a close-range opening.

In the 15th minute, Eriksen, eagerly urged on by the home fans in his quest for a debut goal for the Bees, was expertly denied by Nick Pope after a tantalising shot from the edge of the penalty area. The opening spell ebbed and flowed, with Sean Dyche’s men abandoning caution and in an assertive mood. Cornet, an increasing concern for the hosts, subsequently outstripped Pontus Jansson to shoot an angled effort a yard wide, hinting at genuine promise for the Clarets.

James Tarkowski, one-time Brentford defender, was a commanding presence, nullifying Mbeumo’s bursts from deep in addition to the ongoing threat of Toney. Indeed, he was sufficiently vigilant to turn a Mbeumo left-foot slice off the line, with Brentford finally reviving their initial buoyancy towards the end of the first half.

The Bees forged an opportunity in the 52nd minute when playmaker Vitaly Janelt was furthest forward to uncharacteristically head the ball inches over via a precise Sergi Canos cross from the left. Thomas Frank’s team were too patient and anxious in possession at times against the increasingly organised Clarets, perhaps hoping that somehow, in Eriksen, they could conjure up a special moment to break the deadlock.

Cornet nearly made capital on the counter-attack when, eluding Ethan Pinnock, his low drive was deflected away by the Bees’ keeper David Raya. Rodriguez, on as a substitute, then opted for the spectacular, crashing a long-range drive off the bar with 13 minutes to go.

Fatigue looked like settling upon Brentford until Toney finally emerged. Sensing a gap at the far post, Eriksen found the striker with a pinpoint cross from the left. Toney headed back across goal into the corner of the net. His 10th league goal may well be enough to keep the Bees in the top flight. Collins then saw red as Toney stretched the Clarets, before the £12m man drilled past Pope in the last minute. The Bees are taking flight, again.