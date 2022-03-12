Ivan Toney makes late breakthrough as Brentford beat dogged Burnley

Julian Taylor at Brentford Community Stadium
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Described as the proverbial six-pointer beforehand, it was Brentford who emerged to make capital on a nervy afternoon with Ivan Toney scoring two priceless, late goals, including one from the penalty spot. The forward netted a hat-trick last week at Norwich and his late header here dragged the Bees nine points above the danger zone. Hard-working Burnley were further condemned when Nathan Collins was ordered off for impeding Toney for the spot kick.

Related: Díaz and Salah on target as Liverpool beat Brighton to stay in title hunt

Brentford were unchanged from their welcome 3-1 win at Norwich City last week, having lost nine of their previous 12 league games, while Burnley’s solitary alteration from the 4-0 home defeat against Chelsea was the return of Maxwel Cornet for Jay Rodriguez. The Clarets arrived in west London still minus influential skipper Ben Mee, out with a knee injury.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, was making a first home start for the Bees, who lost the corresponding fixture at Turf Moor in October. Burnley made a bright start with Josh Brownhill curling a 20-yard free-kick inches past the post, before Brentford responded with Bryan Mbeumo needlessly clipping over when presented with a close-range opening.

In the 15th minute, Eriksen, eagerly urged on by the home fans in his quest for a debut goal for the Bees, was expertly denied by Nick Pope after a tantalising shot from the edge of the penalty area. The opening spell ebbed and flowed, with Sean Dyche’s men abandoning caution and in an assertive mood. Cornet, an increasing concern for the hosts, subsequently outstripped Pontus Jansson to shoot an angled effort a yard wide, hinting at genuine promise for the Clarets.

James Tarkowski, one-time Brentford defender, was a commanding presence, nullifying Mbeumo’s bursts from deep in addition to the ongoing threat of Toney. Indeed, he was sufficiently vigilant to turn a Mbeumo left-foot slice off the line, with Brentford finally reviving their initial buoyancy towards the end of the first half.

The Bees forged an opportunity in the 52nd minute when playmaker Vitaly Janelt was furthest forward to uncharacteristically head the ball inches over via a precise Sergi Canos cross from the left. Thomas Frank’s team were too patient and anxious in possession at times against the increasingly organised Clarets, perhaps hoping that somehow, in Eriksen, they could conjure up a special moment to break the deadlock.

Cornet nearly made capital on the counter-attack when, eluding Ethan Pinnock, his low drive was deflected away by the Bees’ keeper David Raya. Rodriguez, on as a substitute, then opted for the spectacular, crashing a long-range drive off the bar with 13 minutes to go.

Fatigue looked like settling upon Brentford until Toney finally emerged. Sensing a gap at the far post, Eriksen found the striker with a pinpoint cross from the left. Toney headed back across goal into the corner of the net. His 10th league goal may well be enough to keep the Bees in the top flight. Collins then saw red as Toney stretched the Clarets, before the £12m man drilled past Pope in the last minute. The Bees are taking flight, again.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. The 2018 Olympic gold medallist amassed 82.18 points in his Feb. 5 performance in China, trailing Wallber

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.