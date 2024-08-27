Ivan Toney faces nervy wait for transfer as Brentford drop price once again

Ivan Toney faces an anxious wait over a big-money move out of Brentford.

The England striker has told Brentford he wants to leave but Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli are yet to reach an agreement with the Bees over a transfer.

Talks between Brentford and Al-Ahli are set to continue this week, with Saudi Pro League officials Saad Al-Lazeez and Michael Emenalo in London to try and close a deal.

Brentford had hoped to receive about £50million for Toney but, with the transfer deadline approaching, might now be willing to accept closer to £40m to offload the 28-year-old.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia does not close until later, meaning Al-Ahli would have extra time to strike a deal after the deadline in England on Friday.

But their latest offer is understood to be £25m - some way short of Brentford’s valuation - and leaving the Bees awaiting higher bids.

Al-Ahli moved for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen over the weekend and, while his agent has ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, Toney has been left sweating over his future.

Given Toney has made it clear he wants to leave, there is a feeling that it would not be good for the Brentford squad if he has to be re-integrated in the group.

Brentford would also risk losing him for nothing next summer when his contract expires.

Toney is also thought to have interest from a number of other foreign clubs and at least one unnamed Premier League club. But it remains to be seen whether he gets his move.

He had hoped to secure a transfer to a big Premier League club this summer but, having been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United, nothing has materialised despite his impressive cameos for England at Euro 2024.

Brentford have left Toney out of their squad for their first two games of the season.

Should they sell Toney, they would not actively seek a replacement. Igor Thiago joined for £30m over the summer and, while he could miss the rest of the year with a knee injury, Brentford have Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and new £27.5m signing Fabio Carvalho to play in forward positions.