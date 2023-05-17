Ivan Toney: Brentford striker suspended from all football for eight months after breaking betting rules

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football for eight months after breaking FA betting rules.

The England international admitted 232 breaches between February 2017 and January 2021.

The sanctions mean the 27-year-old won't be available to play again until 16 January 2024, although he will be allowed to return to training in September.

The striker has also been fined £50,000, according to Sky Sports News.

The ban means he will miss Brentford's final two games of the season - Saturday's game at Tottenham and at home to Manchester City on the final day.

Toney and Brentford could appeal and are considering their next steps.

Initially, Toney was charged with 262 breaches of FA rule E8, but the FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches.

A statement from Brentford, posted to social media, read: "Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week.

"Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the Independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."

Rule E8 of the FA states that a participant "shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on" matches they are involved in or have influence on.

Players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in football globally are banned from betting within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

The ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection.