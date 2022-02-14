Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Animal House’ Director, Dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the beloved director of popular films including “Ghostbusters” and “Animal House,” passed away Saturday night in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California.

His children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, said in a joint statement shared with Associated Press. "Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

More to come…