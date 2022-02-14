Ivan Reitman Appreciation: Beyond ‘Ghostbusters,’ He Found the Comedy in Practically Every Genre

William Bibbiani
·5 min read

In 1984, a film about blue-collar entrepreneurs fighting a war against government bureaucracy — and an omnipotent eldritch god — solidified Ivan Reitman’s cinematic legacy.

If there’s one film that Reitman, who died Saturday at the age of 75, will probably be remembered for, it’s “Ghostbusters” — the blockbuster adventures of four misfits that blurred the lines between broad comedy, monstrous horror and working-class heroism.

But while “Ghostbusters” may have been Reitman’s biggest financial success, it’s that particular blurring of the lines that was the filmmaker’s lifelong calling card. Reitman repeatedly told stories that precariously but impeccably elevated the humor and heart in practically every genre.

The son of Hungarian Jewish immigrants (his mother an Auschwitz survivor and his father a World War II freedom fighter), Reitman grew up in Canada and studied music in college, gradually working his way into producing low-budget independent films. Reitman directed the comedies “Foxy Lady” (1971) and — with a couple of up-and-comers named Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin in the cast — “Cannibal Girls” (1973). He also produced David Cronenberg’s first two groundbreaking horror features, the parasite thriller “Shivers” and the vampiric “Rabid,” the latter starring famous adult superstar Marilyn Chambers.

Reitman produced several grindhouse thrillers in the 1970s — including the disturbingly violent “The House by the Lake” (1976) and, under a pseudonym, the notorious “Ilsa the Tigress of Siberia” (1977) — before collaborating with director John Landis and co-writer Harold Ramis on a film that would change all of their careers. “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978) was a sleazy, wacky, boorish and anarchic college comedy about heroic, over-sexed loser frat boys waging a culture war against snooty, hateful, corrupt and wealthy frat boys.

Although much of the film’s comedy plays rough today, the film helped solidify a new comedic movement dedicated to celebrating working-class slobs as they undermined stuffy social structures and humiliated stuck-up elites. “Animal House” spawned a legion of imitators, and Reitman himself would direct several films within the movement, including the Bill Murray breakout comedy “Meatballs” (1979), a film that helped popularize the summer-camp-comedy sub-genre. The original “Meatballs” led to increasingly outlandish sequels and prurient knockoffs, but Reitman’s original remains grounded in realistic characters and an earnest mentor-student relationship between Murray and a young Chris Makepeace.

Reitman, Murray and Ramis re-teamed for the 1981 military comedy “Stripes,” which once again cast Murray (opposite Ramis) as a typical guy who defies authority and emerges the hero. It’s a format that would serve them well again in “Ghostbusters,” a major step forward for Reitman as a director. He found a way to use his laid-back and realistic approach to character to ground the film’s far-out supernatural content. The film’s genuinely freaky monster effects, from gigantic demon dogs to ethereal shape-shifting specters, allowed “Ghostbusters” to be taken seriously as a fantasy adventure and a horror movie, even while Murray, Ramis, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson got splattered with marshmallow fluff.

Reitman spent most of his career producing hit comedies (“Beethoven,” “Space Jam”), genre oddities (“Heavy Metal,” “Space Hunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone”) and a few noteworthy box-office duds (“Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot”). Meanwhile, his directing career flourished. The courtroom comedy “Legal Eagles” (1986), starring Robert Redford, Deborah Winger and Darryl Hannah, was a smash success, and “Dave” (1993), featuring Kevin Kline as a presidential impersonator who winds up actually doing the president’s job, is one of the few Capra-esque comedies that are as good — and as beloved — as the films of Frank Capra himself.

The late 1980s and early 1990s also found Reitman transforming Arnold Schwarzenegger, the famed bodybuilder and increasingly popular action movie star, into a successful comedian. Reitman’s blockbuster comedy “Twins” (1988) cleverly cast Schwarzenegger opposite Danny DeVito, whose onscreen persona could only be described as “diametrically opposed” to his co-star, and mined the contrast for whimsical gold. The filmmaker then cast Schwarzenegger as a tough-as-nails cop who gets psychologically torn to shreds by children in the hit comedy “Kindergarten Cop” (1990), which deftly balances absurd humor with genuine suspense.

Reitman’s directorial career would have ups and downs in the 1990s and 2000s, with films like the Schwarzenegger-DeVito reunion “Junior” (1994), the Robin Williams-Billy Crystal comedy remake “Father’s Day” (1997), the Harrison Ford-Anne Heche romantic bickerfest “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998), and the sci-fi adventure “Evolution” (2001) underperforming or simply flopping. Nobody’s perfect, but some of those films — particularly “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Evolution” — are starting to develop some cult appreciation.

Reitman’s final three films behind the camera were the ahead-of-its-time superhero comedy “My Super Ex-Girlfriend” (2006), the sexually adventurous Natalie Portman-Ashton Kutcher rom-com “No Strings Attached” and the Kevin Costner sports dramedy “Draft Day” (2014), which over time has gathered a reputation as a fine football film, and may ultimately be one of Reitman’s very best pictures.

In the last few decades, Reitman continued producing, from respectable biopics like “Hitchcock” (2012) to comedy duds like “Baywatch” (2017). He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture for producing his son Jason’s acclaimed 2009 dramedy “Up in the Air,” and reteamed with him for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in 2021. That film perhaps works less as a follow-up and more as an homage to Ivan Reitman and Harold Ramis’ legacy, but with the elder Reitman’s passing, perhaps nothing could be more appropriate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • French snowboarder ends career in epic fashion with tiger suit at Beijing Olympics

    Score some major style points for Lucile Lefevre's literal interpretation of the Year of the Tiger.

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Canada's Brad Gushue strengthens playoff push with win over Italy in Beijing

    After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j

  • At Olympics and beyond, getting away with it is Russia's way

    BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn't here — technicall

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Norway's Roeiseland shoots her way to Olympic sprint gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal. Another gold medal, that is. Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, hit all 10 targets and finished the 7.5-kilometer women's sprint race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds for her third medal — and second gold — at the Beijing Games. “My ski time has never been better and I was really focused on the shootin

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’