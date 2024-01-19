Ivan Perisic: Tottenham Hotspur loan injured Croatia winger to Hajduk Split for rest of season

Ivan Perisic has won 129 caps for Croatia

Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic has joined Croatian club Hajduk Split on loan until the end of the season.

Perisic sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in September and was expected to miss the rest of the campaign.

His contract with Tottenham is due to expire in the summer and Hajduk Split say he will then sign a one-year deal.

"We wish Ivan all the best for the future," Tottenham said.

The 36-year-old spent part of his youth career with Hajduk Split in his homeland but left before making a senior appearance.

Perisic joined Tottenham on a two-year deal from Inter Milan in 2022 and has featured on 50 occasions for the Premier League side, scoring one goal and assisting 14.

His last appearance came on 16 September when he came off the bench and laid on an assist for Richarlison to help Spurs claim a dramatic 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

Hajduk Split sit top of their domestic league - the HNL - and return to action after the winter break against Rijeka on 28 January.