Ivan Perisic: Croatia star tests positive for Covid-19 before Spain last-16 clash at Euros

Ivan Perisic will play no part for Croatia against Spain on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Croatia have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Euro 2020 last-16 match against Spain after Ivan Perisic tested positive for Covid-19.

The influential Inter Milan forward returned a positive result on Saturday and will now begin a 10-day period of self-isolation, ruling him out of Monday’s clash with Spain in the Danish capital of Copenhagen and a potential quarter-final tie in St Petersburg, Russia on Friday, should 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia advance.

Indeed, Perisic would also stand to miss the semi-final on July 6, if Zlatko Dalic’s side were to get through to that stage of the competition. The final is due to take place at Wembley Stadium on July 11.

No other Croatian players have returned positive tests at this stage and the squad are due to fly to Copenhagen on Sunday, having initially returned to Croatia after playing all three of their Group D fixtures at Euro 2020 in the UK, losing to England at Wembley before drawing with the Czech Republic and beating Scotland, with those latter two matches taking place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

32-year-old Perisic - who has 104 senior Croatia caps to his name - played all but nine minutes of those group matches as Croatia pipped the Czechs to finish second behind England, scoring in both ties at Hampden.

“Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team,” Croatia said on Saturday evening.

“And immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.”

Additional reporting by AP.

