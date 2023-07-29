Ivan Cornejo Will Wait Forever on Heart-Wrenching Single ‘Aquí Te Espero’

2023 Latin American Music Awards - Arrivals - Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

If there’s one thing you can expect from Ivan Cornejo, it’s that he’ll get you in your feelings. The rising Mexican star, who first exploded to fame with his mopey viral ballad “Esta Dañada,” is back with his first track in seven months. This time, he’s putting his heart on his sleeve with single “Aquí Te Espero.”

The video follows Cornejo inside his messy room as he contemplates about the end of his relationship, and how “no one will understand” how much he misses the love he left behind. “You have me going in circles for your love,” he sings in Spanish. “I’d die for you/It was all for you/because you forgot about me.”

More from Rolling Stone

Cornejo recently announced his Terapia Tour, which has already sold out in several major cities. He’ll play in New York, Atlanta, Houston, and will stop in Mexico for the first time. The singer-songwriter is also bringing his talent to Lollapalooza on Saturday.

“The last time I had the opportunity to perform for my fans my sound was more acoustic, and the venues were smaller and more intimate, now I’m exploring new and more sounds for my performances,” Cornejo said in a statement. “I’m taking my tour across all corners of the U.S. I’m especially excited for the festivals like Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza, this tour will be my new form of ‘therapy.’”

“Aquí Te Espero” is his first single since dropping the deluxe version of Dañado, which he released in December 2022. The album included songs such as “J,” “La Curiosidad,” and “Perro Abandonado.”

“I wanted to add a new sound to regional, and that’s why my deluxe album is this mix of genres,” he previously told Rolling Stone. “My new sound in music is heavily influenced by those many genres I enjoy listening to.”

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.