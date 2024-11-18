IU Indianapolis plays No. 7 Iowa State following Zilinskas' 25-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -35.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays No. 7 Iowa State after Paul Zilinskas scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis' 74-71 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Iowa State finished 18-0 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Cyclones averaged 10.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

IU Indianapolis went 6-26 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 10.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press