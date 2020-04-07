ITV's Quiz explains the genius of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in new clip

Photo credit: ITV

Quiz is ITV's latest drama to hit our screens soon, and Digital Spy have an exclusive clip from the three-part series, which covers the infamous Who Wants to Be a Millionaire coughing scandal.

In this clip, two nervous men from production company Celador –Paul Smith (Mark Bonner), the creator of the format, and colleague David Briggs (Elliott Levey) – try to pitch their idea.

Unfortunately for them, ITV's former Director of Programmes David Liddiment (Risteard Cooper) and Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencratz (Aisling Bea) don't look like the easiest people to impress.

Still, as you see in the clip, the pair try to entice the execs by explaining why they believe that Millionaire will make for great drama, and put their money with their mouths are by running through some questions.

It doesn't take long for Liddiment to get hooked on the multiple choice format, the chance to increase his money with every question, and the ability to get help when he's flummoxed.

The elephant in the room is the fact that ITV don't want to pay out big sums of money, but the Celador guys convince them that they will earn more than they spend on prize money. As the drama will later cover, one couple will try and cheat the system.

The series also stars Good Omens actor Michael Sheen as iconic host Chris Tarrant, Fleabag star Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram and Ripper Street's Matthew Macfayden as Charles Ingram.

Sheen previously spoke to Digital Spy about transforming for the role, admitting it wasn't too hard given his propensity for playing real-life characters.

Quiz will begin its three-part run on Monday, April 13 at 9pm on ITV.

