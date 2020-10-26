ITV viewers stunned by Doctor Foster star's transformation for new series The Sister

From Digital Spy

ITV aired its new psychological thriller The Sister tonight (October 26) and the first episode has left viewers decidedly spooked.

The latest show from Luther writer Neil Cross, The Sister follows Nathan Redman (Russell Tovey), a man who had spent years trying to atone for his involvement in the death of a young woman many years ago.

How does he try to make amends? By marrying the dead woman's sister (Amrita Acharia), of course. And that's not even the creepiest bit.

The creepiest part of the show comes in the form of Nathan's strange 'friend' Bob, who looks like a cross between Fagan from Oliver! and The Babadook on a bad hair day. And he sounds like them, too.

Oh yeah, he also reckons he can talk to the dead.

Anyway, viewers were pretty astounded to discover that creepy Bob is played by Bertie Carvel, who is known to many as Simon Foster from the BBC One drama Doctor Foster.

"Just realised Bob in #TheSister is the husband from Doctor Foster. He looks so different!" tweeted one person.

Another wrote: "HOW creepy is Bob? And OMG ITS DOCTOR FOSTER'S HUSBAND #TheSister."

A third added: "Simon Foster has really lost it since Jodie Comer dumped him and took the kid #DrFoster #TheSister."

Check out more of the reactions below.

Just realised Bob in #TheSister is the husband from Doctor Foster



He looks so different! pic.twitter.com/ugsrzEUIGd — THOM✌🏼 (@THOMLS) October 26, 2020

simon foster has really lost it since jodie comer dumped him and took the kid #DrFoster #TheSister pic.twitter.com/nBtSG1a5X0 — ruby (@rubynaldrett) October 26, 2020

HOW creepy is Bob? And OMG ITS DOCTOR FOSTER’S HUSBAND #TheSister — Charlotte Tutton (@Char_Tutton) October 26, 2020

Minds blown finding out that’s Simon from Dr Foster! #TheSister — jessica 🐰 (@Solotravelbug_) October 26, 2020

I saw that the husband from doctor foster was in #TheSister and have only just worked out that that he’s the one playing Bob🤣 pic.twitter.com/uWEewTwL3Q — 𝒢𝐸𝐸🦋 (@georgiaoliv1a) October 26, 2020

Watching #TheSister on itv & is that weird lad with the long hair Simon from doctor foster 🤔 — 𝔄𝔦𝔰𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔤 🦙 (@mullificent89) October 26, 2020

The Sister continues tomorrow (October 27) at 9pm on ITV.

