ITV star Dr Ranj Singh ‘robbed’ after night out at Brit Awards

ITV star Dr Ranj Singh has revealed he was robbed of his watch after a night out at the Brit Awards.

The medic, who appears on Good Morning Britain and This Morning, shared the details of the ordeal on Wednesday night after attending the awards show - but said he “wasn’t hurt at all”.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

“‘It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all (the g*t stole my watch though), but it could’ve been so much worse.”

He added: “I foolishly chased after him, but he got away. I now know that’s not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap.

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and a little bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night, even in spaces you think are safe.”

Signing off the message, he wrote: “Look out for each other peeps x.”

Celebrity friends of the TV star sent messages of support, with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse commenting: “So sorry this happened to you.”

Presenter Gaby Roslin wrote: “No my darling. Hope you’re ok. Sending big love.”

It came just hours after Dr Singh was seen showing fans his Clogau watch, which costs between £400-500.

He captioned the post: “OMG! I’m SO EXCITED because tonight I get to go to THE BRIT AWARDS!! I’ve never been before and have always watched from home and had massive FOMO!”