ITV responds to Angellica Bell's departure from The Martin Lewis Money Show

ITV has responded to claims over Angellica Bell's departure from The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

As reported in The Sun, Angellica, who has worked on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live since 2017, was asked to leave the show a few days before filming the new series started.

The decision was reportedly made after producers learned of Angellica's involvement in Channel 5's rebranded The Gadget Show, which is now titled Shop Smart, Save Money, believing it represented a conflict of interest.

Responding to claims that Angellica was unceremoniously let go with little warning, ITV said in a statement: "Angellica is not working on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live, however, the relationship with her remains amicable and we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes."

Digital Spy understands that the production team for The Martin Lewis Money Show Live were unaware that Angellica's new show had been renamed Shop Smart, Save Money until the series was announced in September. Angellica, who had already begun filming the new show, was contacted by production to discuss the issue.

As The Martin Lewis Money Show Live offers guidance on financial news and money-saving advice to viewers, Digital Spy understands that bosses were concerned from an editorial standpoint about how the two shows might present conflicting information on similar issues.



As Angellica was out of contract at the time of discussions, ITV made the decision not to offer the presenter a new contract in order to maintain The Martin Lewis Money Show Live's distinct identity.

Following Angellica's departure, broadcaster and former Olympian Jeanette Kwakye was announced as her replacement on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

