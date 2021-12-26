ITV News Journalist Stumbles, Says Pope Francis “Death Was Announced” On Broadcast

Pope Francis, aka Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 85-year-old Pope, is alive and well. No thanks to ITV News, which wrongly announced his death on live TV Christmas Day.

Announcer Kylie Pentelow was discussing the Pope’s annual Christmas address on Saturday when she made the blunder.

More from Deadline

Pentelow was reporting on the Pope’s call for more people to get vaccinated and a papal plea for vaccine equality in all countries. “He said that vaccines should be made available to those most in need,” she said, then added “His death was announced … eh, excuse me.”

The Twitterverse lit up, seizing on the error.

“Someone get this newsreader a drink, STAT. We all make mistakes,” one wrote.

Added another “If the pope dies in the next six hours, the police will be knocking on ITV News’ door…”

Pope Francis was addressing the crowd from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.