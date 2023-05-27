ITV News journalist Emily Morgan dies, aged 45

Emily Morgan, the health and science editor for ITV News whose career at the channel spanned more than two decades, has died aged 45.

The mother-of-two was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on Friday night surrounded by her family, ITV said.

She led ITV's coronavirus coverage, reporting from hospitals.

"We are devastated at the passing of our remarkable colleague Emily Morgan," ITN posted on Twitter.

"Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with Emily's family."

Ms Morgan took "great pride" in her work but told colleagues she wished to be remembered "as a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend", ITV said.

ITV news editor Andrew Dagnell said: "Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife, and a true trailblazer in our field.

"Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten."

Among others paying tribute were Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who tweeted: "Her exemplary reporting throughout the Covid pandemic was a vital public service - helping to keep people safe."

Chris Ship, royal editor for ITV News, said his colleague and "dear friend" had been "full of humanity".

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani, who used to work for ITV News, called her a "first-class journalist".

He tweeted: "Brilliant. Talented. Intelligent. Dedicated. Fearless.

"Emily Morgan will always remain in the hearts of all those lucky enough to have worked with her."