ITV News journalist Emily Morgan dies after short battle with lung cancer

ITV News health and science editor Emily Morgan has died at the age of 45 after a short battle with lung cancer, the broadcaster said.

Ms Morgan worked as a journalist at ITV News for 23 years, and a colleague described her as a “true trailblazer”.

ITN announced her death on Twitter and said it is “devastated”.

We are devastated at the passing of our remarkable colleague Emily Morgan. Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Emily’s family. Statement: https://t.co/6gbP4VsU7T pic.twitter.com/U0beQBnF98 — ITN (@itn) May 27, 2023

“Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here,” ITN continued.

“She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Emily’s family.”

Andrew Dagnell, editor at ITV Network News, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our remarkable colleague, Emily Morgan.

“Emily was not only an incredibly talented journalist, but a much-loved member of the ITV Newsroom and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.”

He said Ms Morgan played a “pivotal role” in shaping ITV coverage through some of the “most important stories of our time”.

He referenced her “courageous” reporting through the Covid-19 pandemic, during which she visited hospitals and healthcare workers on the the front lines to share their stories.

“Her reporting was instrumental in exposing the immense pressure and strain that NHS workers were under, and she became a trusted voice for the public during an unprecedented time,” Mr Dagnell said.

“Emily’s passion for the role was evident in everything she did and her work was a constant reminder of why journalism matters.

“Her dedication to informing and educating our viewers will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her.”

He said Ms Morgan was “proud” to be a journalist but even more proud of her family, whom she “adored”.

“We are sending them our love and support at this unthinkably difficult time,” Mr Dagnell added.

“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife and a true trailblazer in our field.

“Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”