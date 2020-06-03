ITV to air 'Love Island: Australia' after UK summer series cancellation

Love Island's upcoming summer series has been cancelled. (ITV)

Last month it was announced that the UK series of Love Island would be cancelled this summer due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, ITV have confirmed that in its place the first season of Love Island: Australia will be broadcast instead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Much like the UK version, the contestants from Down Under are looking for love in a luxury villa in sunny Mallorca in episodes that will air nightly on ITV2 when it starts later this month.

Read more: Dr. Alex George ‘disappointed’ by results of coronavirus antibody test

The programme, which originally aired in 2018 in Australia, is hosted by Sophie Monk while Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott acts as Iain Stirling's Aussie counterpart.

Love Island: Australia is presenter by Sophie Monk. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

The promo, which launches on Wednesday, says: “Bring on the Bombshells, the Bromances and a little bit of Naughty Naughty! It’s the Love Island you love, just with a different accent. Bring it on!”

In May, ITV's Director of Television Kevin Lygo announced that the programme would not be going ahead after bosses found it was "not possible" to ensure the wellbeing of cast and crew amid the pandemic.

He said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

Love Island UK is set to return to screens in 2021. (ITV)

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

Read more: Laura Whitmore ‘never saw’ Iain Stirling while working on Love Island

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021."

Presenter Laura Whitmore told fans there had been a record number of applicants as she responded to the news.

She tweeted: “Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe.”