Here's your first look at Maya Jama as Love Island's new host

Big news, guys. As if Love Island taking over your life for two months of the year wasn't already enough, Winter Love Island is officially coming back for 2023. This is HUGE news.



Here's everything you need to know about Winter Love Island, from who might be heading into the villa, who might be presenting the show and what ITV have said about its return. You're welcome.

Who will present winter Love Island 2023?

After months of speculation, TV presenter Maya Jama was confirmed as Love Island's brand new host in October 2022.

And on Boxing Day 2022, ITV shared a first look at Maya Jama as Love Island's new host, sharing a teaser trailer showing her against a pink background as the show's iconic theme tune plays. New LI era incoming!

Former LI presenter Laura Whitmore confirmed she was leaving the show back in August, with fans left wondering who was going to take over.

ITV2 announced that Maya will officially be stepping in as host, kicking things off with winter Love Island in early 2023.



In a statement, Maya shared, "I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders."

Maya also took to socials alongside the official Love Island account, writing, "Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘"

Laura Whitmore congratulated Maya on the news, writing, "Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab❤️xx" while Maya added, "SO BLOODY EXCITED 😜GET ME ON THAT ISLAND🏝 ❤️."



When was winter Love Island 2023 announced?

In June 2022, ITV shared a press release announcing the big news that the winter version of the much-loved show was coming back for the first time since 2020. They revealed, "2023 is officially the year of Love, as ITV and Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) announce two new series of Love Island, coming to ITV2 and ITVX in the New Year.



"As TV’s biggest show across 16-34 year olds, Love Island will kick start the New Year with a fresh batch of Islanders heading to South Africa on a quest for love and romance. In the villa of their dreams, their stay in paradise will serve up everything from bombshell arrivals to hideaway hijinks."

OMG.

What have ITV said about winter Love Island 2023?

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.



Winter Love Island 2023 cast

Sadly, we don't yet know who will be heading into the Love Island 2023 winter villa, but we do know it will be dramatic. For now, check out the Love Island 2022 cast, while also reminiscing about the winter Love Island series one cast, including Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

When will winter Love Island 2023 be released?

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, revealed we can expect the new series in January 2023. As he put it, "After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.

"We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love."

Two series in a year? We can't wait.

