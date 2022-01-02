ITV journalist dies after cancer battle

Gary Burgess (Twitter)

ITV journalist Gary Burgess has died peacefully after losing his battle with cancer.

The reporter received a terminal diagnosis last year after doctors said tumours on his lungs were inoperable.

Mr Burgess died peacefully in a hospice on January 1.

In a heartbreaking statement released following his death, Mr Burgess paid tribute to his husband and colleagues.

“I’ve had the best life. I’ve had the luckiest life,” he said.

“I met my soul mate and the love of my life who went on to become my husband. I got to work with some of the most amazing people in newsrooms and studios doing the job I absolutely adore.

“And I’ve been able to share my own relatively short time on this planet surrounded by friends and loved ones who have enriched my life in ways they may never truly understand.

“My greatest sadness is the prospect of leaving all of that and all of them behind. The thought of doing that to Alan is unfathomable to process, but I also know the very people who’ve shown me love and support will now wrap up those feelings around him in the coming days.

“It’s time for me to hand over my microphone and keyboard for others to do the talking about me, so let my final words simply be ‘thank you’. Every person in my life has, in their own way, helped me live my best life. That’ll do.”

Politicians from across the Channel Islands have paid tribute to Gary, who also worked at Island FM, BBC Guernsey, Channel 103 and the Jersey Evening Post throughout his long career.

Senator Kristina Moore, chair of Jersey’s Scrutiny Liaison Committee, said: “Gary has always been across the news in a really deep and meaningful way.

“His contacts are second to none. It was amazing to see how he would have been contacted by so many people and have the inside track. But it’s a good thing that someone has done their research and asks the challenging questions. That’s the whole point.”

Born in Manchester in November 1975, Gary and his family moved to South Africa when he was just six years old.

After returning to the UK for secondary school, Gary landed his first job at Radio Wave in Blackpool in 1992.