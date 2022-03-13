ITV journalist bravely carries on with Ukraine broadcast despite air raid sirens

Sami Quadri
·2 min read
Romilly Weeks (ITV)
Romilly Weeks (ITV)

An ITV journalist bravely carried on with her live broadcast from Ukraine despite chilling sirens ringing in the background.

Romilly Weeks had been reporting from the ground in Lviv when the noises went off in the background.

She vowed to “carry on” with her broadcast until the news anchor urged her and her colleagues to find shelter.

"But Julie, I also want to show you a bit about what is happening at this station here, because tens of thousands of people - families fleeing the fighting - are arriving here every day," Romilly explained.

"It has got a bit more organised now than it was when we first arrived over a week ago."

Then the TV journalist was interrupted by an air raid siren.

She added: "There’s an air raid siren going off now - we will carry on. There are Red Cross tents, there are charity tents being set up here, there is food being supplied from soup kitchens, there’s also fires being set up because it’s so cold. Over there in the distance, there are the buses that are taking people to the Polish border.

"Many millions of people do want to get to Poland, but many people do want to try in Western Ukraine to be close to their families. Lviv is waking up to this very uncomfortable news that the fighting has come very close to here."

Her news anchor colleague replied: "Romilly, we’ll allow you and those very many people there to get to what shelter you can. Thank you very much for that.”

The broadcast cut back to the studio in the UK.

It comes as at least 35 people were killed and 57 wounded in a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military base near the Polish border on Sunday, local officials said.

A ministry representative said the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.

"Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified," Reznikov said in an online post.

