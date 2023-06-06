ITV exec criticises This Morning editor for 'ill-judged' aubergine remark after Schofield scandal

Brooke commons - House of Commons/UK Parliament/pa

This Morning editor Martin Frizell’s bizarre comments about aubergines in response to the Phillip Schofield scandal were “extremely ill-judged”, a senior ITV executive has said.

Magnus Brooke, ITV’s director of strategy, policy and regulation, could not confirm if Mr Frizell’s position was secure when asked by MPs.

Mr Frizell was approached outside his home on Monday morning and asked about reports of a “toxic environment” on This Morning. He replied: “I’ll tell you what’s toxic, and I’ve always found it toxic - aubergine. Do you like aubergine?”

Appearing before a culture, media and sport select committee, Mr Brooke insisted that there was no place for bullying within ITV.

But he was challenged by the SNP’s John Nicolson, who said: “The person to report [bullying] to in the first instance would be the editor of the programme.

“We saw yesterday that surreal performance from the editor of the programme who, when he was being asked by a reporter from Sky about bullying on the programme, started talking about aubergines.

“It was surreal and bizarre, and I think most people watching that would have thought, ‘this is the person who’s responsible for safeguarding young staff, he’s being outrageously dismissive and flippant on camera about an immensely serious issue’.

“I wouldn’t like to have been a young staffer going and talking to that editor about bullying, given the way he treats the subject matter on camera.”

Mr Brooke replied: “Let me reassure you, Mr Nicolson, that we take those issues very seriously. I wouldn’t endorse what he said… I would certainly say it was extremely ill-judged to say what he did.

“But I can reassure you on behalf of ITV that we do take all of these allegations very seriously, precisely because we do have a culture in which people’s conduct matters enormously.”

Asked if Mr Frizell’s position was secure after that performance, Mr Brooke said: “That’s not a question for me and it’s not a question for now.”

He said that an external review, to be conducted by Jane Mulcahy KC, would look at HR issues.

Schofield stepped down from This Morning last month and later admitted to having a sexual relationship with a young male runner. The presenter said in an interview with the BBC last week that he felt suicidal as a result of the scandal which he said had ended his TV career.

