ITV crew urge Fred West police to dig land ‘where 20 victims may be buried’

Police are being urged to excavate land where serial killers Fred and Rose West may have buried as many as 20 more victims.

The couple brutally murdered at least 12 women and girls between 1967 and 1987 in Gloucester.

But a new ITV documentary will suggest they killed many more.

A seven-month investigation led by former Scotland Yard Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton discovered two new potential graves using ground penetrating radar machines and cadaver dogs.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the team are also calling for police to search a farm where Fred claimed to have buried 12 bodies.

The first two sites are in Fingerpost Field near Much Marcle, Herefordshire, where West buried his first known victim, 18-year-old Anne McFall.

It is close to Letterbox Field where he disposed of the body of his first wife, Catherine ‘Rena’ Costello.

Their remains were found when police were given precise locations in 1994.

Using ground penetrating radar, the new investigation has found a number of places of interest at the scene.

When cadaver dogs were brought in, they scratched at two areas in Fingerpost Field - their trained response to the smell of decomposed flesh.

Former DCI Sutton, who caught Milly Dowler’s Levi Bellfield, said: “The handler is of the view that we should excavate the sites as soon as possible and I am absolutely on board with that.

“It is a really significant find and a significant piece of work from the cadaver dogs. The indications I saw the dog make were so very strong.”

Sir Trevor McDonald, who will present the results of the investigation, urged police to look again at potential burial sites.

He said: “There is still much more to the murderous campaign of Fred and Rose West.

“I think the option of not investigating these fields seems very strange.

“Surely, if there is any suspicion of evidence that there might be more bodies, it follows, as night follows day, that there must be an attempt to discover what happened to these missing people.”

After their arrest in 1994, Fred and Rose were jointly charged with ten murders and Fred was charged with a further two.

Aged 53, he hanged himself at HMP Birmingham on January 1, 1995, before he was due to stand trial. Rose, now 67, was jailed for life in November of that year.

DCI John Turner, of Gloucestershire Police, said of the findings at Fingerpost Field: “It’s possibly new, but may not be significant .

“What we have to do is assess the information we had last time around, the information we’ve been given around the fields and other locations, then assess what we need to do around corroborating whether that’s significant in order to justify us continuing.”

Fred And Rose West: Reopened will be shown on ITV this Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

