ITV Confirms ‘The Cube’ Reboot; Fremantle Inks Russia Deal; Baby Cow Hire; BritBox Adds Stage Shows — Global Briefs

ITV confirms ‘The Cube’s return

ITV has confirmed what Deadline reported weeks ago — that game show The Cube is returning after being rested for five years. Objective Media Group label Wildcard Television will make a new five-part series, which will be hosted by Phillip Schofield. The format will feature two-player challenges for the first time, while the jackpot has been raised to £1M ($1.2M). A celebrity special will also broadcast on ITV. Executive producers are Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright for Wildcard.

Fremantle inks deal with Russian broadcasters

Fremantle has signed a “multi-year” licensing deal with Viasat and more.TV, under which the Russian broadcasters will acquire a variety of premium and library shows. As part of the deal, Viasat Channels and ViP Play will premiere shows including The Young Pope and Dublin Murders, while more.tv will take dramas such as Picnic At Hanging Rock and Hard Sun. Nick Pawsey, vice president of sales and distribution CEE, Russia, CIS, International at Fremantle, brokered the deal.

Baby Cow hires Maisah Thompson

Steve Coogan’s production company Baby Cow Productions has hired Objective Fiction’s Maisah Thompson as a development producer, reporting to Rupert Majendie, head of comedy development. Thompson worked on a slate of youth shows for Objective, as well as Arthur Mathews’ Road to Brexit. Coogan said: “If you’re part of Baby Cow, you want to trample boundaries and you’ve got something to say. Maisah will help us grow comedy at Baby Cow through her hunger to champion hidden talent, crafting stories full of truth and humour in new and different ways.”

BritBox adds stage shows

ITV and BBC streamer BritBox has partnered with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Opera and Royal Ballet to bring iconic stage shows to its UK subscribers. From July 23, users will be able to watch shows including the 2013 production of Richard II starring David Tennant and the 2018 production of Macbeth starring Christopher Eccleston. Ballet performances include Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty (2017) and The Nutcracker (2018), while Madame Butterfly (2017) will be among the featured operas.

‘Come From Away’ to launch in Sydney

Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away has rescheduled dates for its launch in Sydney, Australia, and will now bow on June 3, 2021 at the Capitol Theatre. The Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog production paused its launch in the city due to the pandemic. It has previously played a nine-month run in Melbourne and will return to its Comedy Theatre for a limited run in early 2021.

