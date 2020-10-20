ITV confirms new I'm a Celeb spin off show hosted by Vick Hope

From Cosmopolitan

When it comes to classic reality TV, nothing really beats I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, does it? What's better than seeing a bunch of famous people being put through their paces with gruelling challenges in return for food tokens? Not a lot, which is why we're very excited that I'm A Celeb will be back later this year.

However, this year's series has had to undergo some pretty major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, like switching the location from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK. For the first time ever, the reality show ~which has been on air since 2002~ will be set in a ruined castle in the countryside rather than the Australian jungle. Plus, a new spin-off to replace Extra Camp has been confirmed. Read on for everything we know about I'm A Celeb 2020...

Where is I'm A Celebrity 2020 taking place?



On August 27th, ITV confirmed the new series will be filmed in the ruins of Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, which means the celeb contestants will be swapping their bikinis and shorts for thermals this year. Director of entertainment at ITV, Richard Cowles, said:

"The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that - the castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! this autumn."





Is Extra Camp happening this year?

Since ITV axed I'm a Celebrity... Extra Camp people have been wondering what would replace it, since we basically have no limit on the amount of behind the scenes moments and gossip we want from the show.

As of mid-October, ITV has confirmed that a new spin-off called, I'm a Celeb... The Daily Drop will be taking its place. Hosted by broadcaster Vick Hope, the show is set to "delve deeper into the action from camp," according to ITV.

Hope, who was previously a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, announced the news with a post on Instagram, saying, "I’ll have guests join me for each show so we can fully dissect all the action, share our opinions on what’s going on inside the camp and hopefully bring you some good gossip along the way!

"@imacelebrity is exactly what we all need right now and you just KNOW they’re gonna go big this year, what a stellar team to get to work with!!!".

Who's taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity?

Is there a trailer for I'm A Celebrity 2020?

Yes there is! The hilarious teaser clip begins with Ant and Dec stepping out of a black cab, with Ant declaring, "Ah it’s great to be back Down Under."

"Wow that was quick," Dec chimes in as he takes off his eye mask. "I must have slept through the whole flight."