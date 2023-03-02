ITV boss casts fresh doubt over broadcaster's relationship with Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson hosts ITV's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, of which there will be at least one more series - ITV/Stellify Media

The chief executive of ITV has cast fresh doubt over its relationship with Jeremy Clarkson as she refused to say if his contract as host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire would be renewed.

Dame Carolyn McCall declined to say if the former Top Gear star would be allowed to continue as presenter of the quiz show after its next season following a controversial column about the Duchess of Sussex.

She said the broadcaster had been “really, really crystal clear” in its response to Mr Clarkson’s article in The Sun, in which he said he “hated” Meghan and had dreamed of her being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed.

Dame Carolyn said: “Kevin [Lygo, ITV’s director of TV] has been very overt about the comments being awful, I’ve said there’s no place for those comments on ITV – and they weren’t on ITV, they were in The Sun – so no, I don’t think there’s a washover onto the brand.”

She said ITV was contractually committed to a further series of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which is currently being filmed, but that there were no further commitments beyond that series “as is typical with such shows where we make commissioning decisions on a series-by-series basis”.

The ITV chief also said the broadcaster was cooperating with an Ofcom investigation into its coverage of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance. She said ITV was a “responsible broadcaster and we take it very seriously”, but declined to comment further.

It came as ITV suffered a drop in profits and warned of a looming slowdown in the advertising market.

The I’m A Celebrity broadcaster reported a 13pc fall in pre-tax profits to £672m in 2022, down from £774m the previous year.

The decline was driven by a 1pc fall in advertising revenues, while the company also splashed out heavily on its new streaming service ITVX.

ITV spent an extra £20m on new shows for ITVX last year and plans to ramp up investment to an additional £160m in 2023.

In its first two months, ITVX attracted 1.5m new registrations, while total streaming hours grew 69pc.

But the broadcaster warned of a “challenging” outlook for advertising revenues, which are expected to fall 11pc in the first quarter and remain down as much as 15pc in April.

Dame Carolyn said: “The conversations we’re having with advertisers at the moment is that many of them are protecting profits by being very, very tight on all their costs until they see more clearly how this year is going to pan out.”

ITV is aiming to move away from traditional advertising revenues, with a target of generating two-thirds of revenues from digital advertising and its studios business by 2026.

The ITV chief added that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s planned increase in corporation tax was “not welcomed”, but insisted the company had absorbed the impact.

ITV said it would “continue to manage our costs tightly” and is set to deliver £15m of cost savings in 2023 as part of a previously announced £50m target by 2026.

It comes on top of the £106m of costs stripped out between 2018 and 2022.

But Dame Carolyn pointed to improved optimism among businesses, saying airlines and the travel and tourism sectors in particular were “very buoyed up”.

The advertising downturn was also offset in part by heavy investment in ITV’s production arm, which makes shows for the broadcaster as well as streaming rivals such as Netflix and Apple.

Revenues from ITV Studios jumped 19pc to £2.1bn. Overall, total revenues were up 8pc at £3.7bn.