‘ITV should axe This Morning after Phillip Schofield fallout’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have all hosted This Morning - S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV should axe This Morning, one of its creators has said amid the fallout from Phillip Schofield’s admission that he had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Dianne Nelmes, who was part of the team that launched the mid-morning programme 36 years ago, said the show had “felt tired” for a long time. It comes as Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV last week after confessing to having an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with the colleague.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Nelmes said: “I've often said to friends in the business it's time they let this programme go with dignity and where are the new ideas?”

She added: “I don't think there's any question that ITV should axe This Morning now, and certainly not because of any of these events around Phillip. The basic law of factual programming is the presenter is never bigger than the show and this show will survive.

“But I think that the tumultuous run of events around Phillip have formed a lightning rod. And I think the lightning rod goes much deeper, that it's time This Morning, in a very dignified way, just moved off and gave way to another new show.

“I would run the show until July. In September, I'd bring it back with a completely new presenting team. I would get rid of Holly and all of them because I think they're going to continue to attract the wrong kind of tabloid interest.”

'There was no toxicity'

Her comments came after Schofield was accused of being “delusional” after claiming his former This Morning colleagues have a grudge against him.

On Monday morning Schofield posted a statement on Instagram in response to claims by Dr Ranj, the former This Morning resident medic, who said the show had a “toxic” culture.

Schofield said: “Now I no longer work on This Morning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.”

Phillip Schofield - Andrew Crowley

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard-working people.”

However, Eamonn Holmes, a former This Morning employee who co-hosted on the show with his wife, Ruth Langsford, tweeted his despair at Schofield’s statement.

He said: “Schofield has just put out a delusional statement.

“Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs.”

He added: “I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if you are looking for a fight, you have picked on the wrong person.”

It comes after Dr Ranj said on Sunday he had told Emma Gormley, managing director of daytime at ITV Studios, about the problems, including the behaviour of This Morning editor Martin Frizell. Dr Ranj said that after he raised the complaint he “found myself being used less and less”.

“I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning has become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out,” he said.

Story continues

However in response to Dr Ranj’s comments, an ITV spokesman said: “At ITV we are fully committed to providing every opportunity for anyone who works with us to raise any concern or comments they may have.”

They confirmed that after a complaint was made by Dr Ranj, an “external and independent advisor” was appointed to carry out a review.

“This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination,” they said.

'We love making this show'

Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond continued to fill in as hosts on Monday’s show after Schofield quit last weekend after more than 20 years on the show.

O’Leary appeared to reference the allegations of toxicity behind the scenes of the show, saying: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that, but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”

His co-host Hammond added: “We really do and that's exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”

Gyles Brandreth, who was in the studio to review the news stories of the day, then added: “We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well? This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here and have done since I began coming in. We are happy people in a happy place.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.