ITV apologise after Saudi national anthem interrupted before Argentina World Cup match

ITV has apologised after Saudi Arabia’s national anthem was interrupted before their Group C World Cup match against Argentina.

After Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste’s anthem, it was the turn of Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

But pictures soon cut away, with several interruptions as Herve Renard’s players sang the anthem.

ITV’s commentator Sam Matterface then made a swift apology.

“We want to apologise for the brief loss of pictures during the Saudi national anthem,” said the lead commentator.

After the broadcast cut out, fans quickly took to Twitter to complain, with others experiencing issues with ITV Hub on their streaming devices.

The pre-match anthems were soon followed by a poor start for Renard’s team, with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi enjoying a perfect introduction to his fifth tournament as he pursues the one trophy that has escaped him.

A VAR check for a penalty gifted Messi the chance to break the deadlock and the 37-year-old calmly dispatched the spot kick.

Mohammed Al Owais was sent the wrong way, sparking wild celebrations from Argentina supporters.