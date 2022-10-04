ITV announce Love Island winners’ spin-off Ekin Su and Davide: Homecomings

The Love Island winners are returning to TV screens in Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecoming (Lifted Entertainment/ITV)

It’s official, Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti are returning to TV screens in Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings.

The spin-off series will see the couple head off on two trips of a lifetime to Davide’s beloved Italy and Ekin-Su’s birthplace in Turkey.

According to a press release, the new two-part ITV2 series is being produced by Lifted Entertainment and promises to “bring back the flirting, fun, and laughter to our screens”.

An official synopsis reads: “For the first time since leaving the Love Island villa, Davide will return to Italy and his hometown Frosinone with Ekin-Su by his side.

Ekin-Su and Davide anoounced they are moving in together (Ian West/PA)

“But, before he heads home, Davide will give Ekin-Su a taste of Italy as the pair embark on a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by lovers Romeo and Juliet.

“Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Turkey, where they will visit Istanbul. Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey,” it continues.

“They will also venture on an eight-hour road trip in a campervan to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis. As they spend a night sleeping in their motorhome, cue the drama of living in confined spaces.”

It’s a whole family affair, with viewers set to be introduced to the pair’s family and friends, from parents to siblings to grandparents and more.

Mike Spencer, creative director at Lifted Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.

“Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation’s hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and controller of ITV2, added: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2.

“We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun, and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”

ITV has yet to announce an air date for Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings.